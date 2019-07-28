Ted Cruz blows a hole in Google

The hearing that exposed Google political machinations went very well for a top-notch lawyer and proven excellent debater, Senator Ted Cruz. In fact Cruz made it look easy, first taking on and bring out the analysis of Dr. Robert Epstein, prominent social psychologist, whose research shows that Google can and will swing millions of votes by the way it modifies its searches and prompts releases to Google customers.

The home run statement of Dr. Epstein, who admitted he was a Democrat, is that the rock bottom lowest effect of Google in a US election is 2.5 million votes if it uses its available tools to influence users in voter choices, with the upper effect in a range of more than 10 million votes. Then it got very interesting as Senator Cruz questioned a Google rep on the company’s assertion that it is fair and impartial and would not attempt to influence political activities. Of course, that is a joke; everybody knows it is a joke and that Google execs are hair-on-fire leftists who would never consider voting for a Republican, and that’s just the beginning. When confronted with Project Veritas tapes of Google exec commitment to the Democrat party success and willingness to organize an effort to make sure Trump was not re-elected, the Google representative was just short of speechless, claiming the position she took in the beginning of the examination, that she represented a company that was not in the business of influencing and manipulating the public. It is clear that a good examination of a hearing witness can accomplish a great deal -- Ted Cruz was well prepared, had his evidence in hand and was fluid and effective in his questions. It’s a great experience to see him work. He has the chops, he has the brain, he has the timing and rhetorical skills—we need more of Ted Cruz and we need more Ted Cruz types to carry the torch. July 16, 2019 was a good day for Ted Cruz and for those who want Google political activities and influence propaganda activities to be assessed in time to prevent high tech high jacking of an election. Photo credit: YouTube screen grab John Dale Dunn MD JD is a physician and inactive attorney in Brownwood, Texas.