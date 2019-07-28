BDS champ Ilhan Omar powers her website through Israeli company

She was last seen sponsoring a boycott-divest-sanction (BDS) measure against Israel in Congress to try to free the path for pressure groups to force boycotts of Israeli products onto leftists the next time one of them feels it's necessary to virtue-signal. Her measure failed miserably, but not on account of supposed logic.

Actually, she's a pretty impressive hypocrite. Here's what someone, probably in Israel, spotted about her website, according to Breaking Israel News:

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D, MN), who introduced legislation that seeks to protect those who want to boycott, divest and sanction (BDS) Israel, uses an Israeli company to power her own website. Reddit user ‘EthanB111’, noticed that the site ‘IlhanOmar.com’ is powered by WIX, a company that allows its customers to easily build websites using simple drag and drop tools. WIX does not hide the fact that they are based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Which highlights the most important idiocy about the entire BDS movement: That you cannot boycott Israeli products unless you'd like to live in a cave. Israel, alone in its neighborhood of nations, is one of the world's biggest tech innovators. Anything that even remotely touches on tech relies on some kind of Israeli technology. It's not for nothing that much of Silicon Valley relies on Israeli brainpower for some of its most cutting-edge innovations. Nor is Israel famously known as 'Start-Up Nation' for selling tourist tschotckas. If you like having refrigeration, air-conditioning, a computer that works, radios, tv sets, advanced FitBits, smart phones, anything that makes your world modern, you're a consumer of Israeli technology and its byproducts. The Made in Israel label may not be visible in itself, but you can bet the parts inside are some Israeli innovation.

What it demonstrates is that Omar would like to have her cake and eat it, too. She wants no one to have the benefits of Israeli technology, see, because we are all boycotting it. But as for herself, well, of course she gets it, just take a look at her Website. Israeli tech good for me, but not for thee.

Frankly, it stinks, and it's a perfect example of the hypocrisy of its proponents, who as it happens, are all crazed Islamist fundamentalists layered with Omar's revolting brand of sick leftism.

I've often compared Omar to one of the confused, resentful, galoots, unflatteringly described in the non-fiction writings of Nobel-prize winning V.S. Naipaul.

This Omar hypocrisy reminded me of a passage in Naipaul's 1982 book, Among the Believers, describing one of these miserable clowns. Naipaul had their number early, because he spent time among them and found out just how barbarically hypocritical they really are. I found his famous passage from that practically ancient book here:

Israel, of course, is part of the West, so the mullah's dependency on the West, combined with his urgings to reject the West, exposed what a parasite he was.

Omar is little different. Instead of reading books such as Naipaul's, she's acting them out nearly forty years after Naipaul wrote about them. People like this are so malevolent, they can't be taught. They just keep expecting the West to bail them out while telling the hoi polloi that the West is so bad it must be rejected.

Image credit: Lorie Schaull, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0