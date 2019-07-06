Sign here: White House petition demanding 2020 Census include citizenship question

Let the White House hear from you on the need for a citizenship question in the 2020 Census. An official White House petition has been created today that you can sign by clicking, adding your name and email address, and then responding to a confirmation email.

The URL for the page where you can sign is: https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/resolved-we-people-demand-citizenship-question-be-required-within-2020-census?fbclid=IwAR0tTeHz275I1wWp7ohmQd22IN3WNITx_3Yv08Zbs3AB4-ht0vJ_n5LRcVI It’s simple and easy, and a large enough collection of signatures just might be heard by Justice Roberts. What have you got to lose?