Regarding marriage: 42 years and counting

Various academics say marriage is oppressive and unhealthy for women. Leftists foolishly deem themselves smarter than God. They always denounce and seek to undermine God's plan in every area of life. Speaking about marriage, “For this reason a man shall leave his father and his mother, and be joined to his wife; and they shall become one flesh.” Genesis 2:24

God's plan for marriage is one man and one woman. The Bible says he who finds a wife finds a good thing. My beautiful wife Mary and I are celebrating 42 years of marriage. Interracial dating was taboo when we married. Early in our marriage, our car was chased by a carload of white racists. Strolling in Baltimore's historic Fells Point, a bunch of angry white guys chased us into a bar. While eating in a family restaurant, a white guy approached our table, broke a beer bottle over my head and ran out of the restaurant. Still, Mary was willing to give up everything to be with me. She has been my lover, greatest advocate, and friend; always encouraging me by saying, "I see greatness in you." My wife Mary has been an amazing "good thing." Leftist women will hate this. Mary brings me coffee in bed every morning. On our anniversary, while she was sleeping, I posted signs around the house which read, "Happy Anniversary! I love you!' I know that sounds corny, but I knew she would like it. Before Mary awoke, I drove to the mom and pop bakery for a pastry. I told Miss Lynn, the baker, my plan to surprise Mary with something sweet. She went in the back and reappeared with a tray of beautiful pastries. She said, "I just made these and your wife will love it." Miss Lynn said she and her husband have been married for 47 years. She said, "People don't hang in there for the long haul anymore." I jokingly replied, "You and your husband have never been angry or had a disagreement." She chuckled and said, "No, never." She said, "I've never considered divorce, but I have considered murder." We both laughed. I thanked her and wished her a wonderful day. The Bible says do not let the sun go down on your wrath. In my first marriage, anger between us would last several days; foolishly saying hurtful things to each other we could not take back. In 42 years, Mary and I have never ended a day angry at each other. Rather than celebrating our anniversary with dinner at a fancy restaurant, we purchased a half bushel of Maryland steamed crabs to enjoy at home. As former Baltimorians, this is our version of heaven. Over thirty years ago, I wrote a song honoring Mary. It is titled, "When I Look in Your Eyes."