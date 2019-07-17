Prince Charles once again changes his global warming doom deadline

The presumptive heir to the British throne (some of us hold the hope that his mother will make arrangements to skip over him) Prince Charles keeps switching the deadline for saving humanity from the imaginary threat of man-made global warming. The new “drop dead” date is even more urgent than previous ones issued from his palace.

The Prince of Wales has warned global leaders that if we don’t tackle climate change in 18 months the human race will go extinct.

No, really. Here are his actual words, in a speech in London yesterday to foreign ministers from the Commonwealth.

I am firmly of the view that the next 18 months will decide our ability to keep climate change to survivable levels and to restore nature to the equilibrium we need for our survival.

Marc Morano of Climate Depot provides the embarrassing history of the elastic deadline for doom:

In 2009, we had only 8 years:

But then 6 years later, his highness granted us a long reprieve: 35 years.

Prince Charles declared on July 18, 2015 that the world now has “just 35 years to save the planet” from “global warming”. But this new climate ‘tipping point’ marks a huge reprieve from Prince Charles original 100 month tipping point issued in 2009. The 2015 UK Western Morning News interview with Charles revealed that “His Royal Highness warns that we have just 35 years to save the planet from catastrophic climate change.”

But now, another 4 years on, we are doomed before Trump is inaugurated for his second term.

Eight years, 35 years, 18 months... whatever. Just keep in mind, this is all “settled science.”