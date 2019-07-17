Omar goes silent on condemning al-Qaeda, Antifa

For someone as loquacious as Rep. Ilhan Omar, she's got a funny way of going silent whenever anyone asks her about terrorist groups, and not just Islamic ones.

Rep. Ilhan Omar responded with silence to a reporter asking her if she condemned the Saturday attack on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Tacoma, Washington, by an anti-fascist.

"Will you condemn the antifa attack in Washington over the weekend?" The Rebel reporter Keean Bexte asked Omar as she left a Monday press conference with fellow Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

"It's easy to condemn terrorism. Will you condemn it?" Bexte asked when Omar doesn't respond. "Antifa firebombed a facility in Tacoma over the weekend — it's an ICE facility — will you condemn them for that?"

Omar continued to ignore Bexte as he questioned whether Omar thought it was "laudable" to bomb an ICE facility if they are indeed concentration camps, as some have claimed.

In what must have been the same day, she also went mute when given a chance to condemn al-Qaeda:

In response to President Trump's accusation that she has sympathy for al Qaeda, Omar said Monday, "I do not expect every time there is a white supremacist who attacks or there is a white man who kills in a school or in a movie theater or in a mosque or in a synagogue, I don't expect my white community members to respond on whether they love that person or not. And so I think it is beyond time, it's beyond time to ask Muslims to condemn terrorists."

What kind of an answer is that? If someone asked any American of any color whether they hated the freak who shot up the movie theatre in Aurora or the synagogue in Poway, the answer would be pretty straightforward: fry the maggot.

This isn't complicated.

But for Omar, she can't bring herself to say the same. And maybe that's because she's got a soft spot for terrorism, or that her views are indistinguishable from those of terrorists. Or that she's in hock to those who are all in for terrorism. Questions have arisen about her affinities to terrorists based on her being in deep with terrorist-apologist activists such as CAIR and, even more importantly, her own statements, flippantly calling the 9/11 hijackers "some people did something" instead of the world's vilest terrorists, arguing that civil inconveniences to Muslims were far more egregious than the U.S.'s worst mass-death terror attack that got the ball rolling. She also argued to a court that ISIS terrorist recruits from her own district be let off easy. And she looked askance at anyone who would say "al-Qaeda" in a tone that signaled an emotional reaction, wondering why the word "America" didn't draw such a response, too — as if the two were equals. All the same, see? Proving that Americans were hypocrites for not seeing it the same way she did.

Somehow, everything out there is worse than mere terrorism.

And in response to a no-brainer question about al-Qaeda yesterday, she told a reporter she wouldn't dignify that with a comment. Even as Republicans were making opposition videos to win votes featuring her silence:

Why is this so hard for her?

Why is this not her circus, not her monkeys, as they say in Minnesota?

The bottom line here is that it ought to be easy for any congresswoman to condemn any violent terrorist attack, whether by Antifa or al-Qaeda, particularly as a representative of rule of law. Omar and her squad colleagues can't bring themselves to do it. Apparently, no terrorist group quite outrages them enough to make them condemn terrorism, even if, incredibly, it would shut President Trump up.

Image credit: YouTube screen shot.