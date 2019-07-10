Mitch McConnell uses jujitsu on NBC gotcha question

Mitch McConnell has a big target on his back. He’s up for re-election in 2020, and his success as Senate Majority Leader has angered and scared Democrats. Mitch may not be the most conservative or glamourous member of the Republican leadership class, but he is quick on his feet and knows how to go for the jugular. His most lasting legacy will be found in the federal judiciary, where he has managed to “terrify” the Left with confirmations at the district, Circuit, and Supreme Court levels, adroitly playing hardball to stymie Obama appointees and leave President Trump a huge opportunity to staff up an expanded federal bench at the district court level, where most cases reach their final disposition.

But yesterday, when NBC attempted to discombobulate him during a press conference with genealogical research showing that he is descended from a slave-owner – and perhaps drive African-American turnout against him in the 2020 election, where the Dems are planning to spend big bucks to defeat him – he showed that he knows how to turn his opponents’ momentum against themselves.