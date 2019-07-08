Check out Mickey Kaus's new website

In some good news, he's got a new site. Even better, it's free for now, but understandably might move with the trend of pay-for-punditry - and it's still called KausFiles. The actual web address is https://kaus.substack.com

Writer Mickey Kaus, and his KausFiles column which has appeared on various news sites, is known for his sharp observations about politics, economics, and industry.

Where Undernews Was, MSM Shall Be: If they’re really going after financier Jeffrey Epstein for sex trafficking of minors, maybe we’ll finally get answers to the two great mysteries of this case, a case that has been bubbling furiously in the Undernews for decades. 1) How does Epstein make his money ? Supposedly he’s just an ace trader/hedge funder with billionaire clients. OK! But many Wall Street types are skeptical he is actually financing his unbelievable lifestyle this way. ( “The trading desks don’t seem to know him.” ) Alternative theories abound. 2) How much of America’s ruling class is involved? We know Bill Clinton has some splainin’ to do. But I don’t think his relationship with Epstein can account for all the heat that has been applied to various prosecutors along the way. As Ann Coulter said, in what remains the best short summary of the case , “This is not just a Clinton sex scandal; this is the elites getting cozy and covering up and protecting one another. It also involves the Bush administration ...." It’s a bad French movie come to life.

His writing is pithy, witty, and never insults your intelligence. He identifies as a Democrat, but, well, if that's a Democrat, then I'm also a Democrat. His bee ess meter is amazing. I just read about it on his Twitter and can see that he's been at it just a couple weeks. I read the whole thing and it's all good.

Writer Mickey Kaus, and his KausFiles column which has appeared on various news sites, is known for his sharp observations about politics, economics, and industry.

In some good news, he's got a new site. Even better, it's free for now, but understandably might move with the trend of pay-for-punditry - and it's still called KausFiles. The actual web address is https://kaus.substack.com

His writing is pithy, witty, and never insults your intelligence. He identifies as a Democrat, but, well, if that's a Democrat, then I'm also a Democrat. His bee ess meter is amazing. I just read about it on his Twitter and can see that he's been at it just a couple weeks. I read the whole thing and it's all good.

A sample from the top of his columns at the site:

Where Undernews Was, MSM Shall Be: If they’re really going after financier Jeffrey Epstein for sex trafficking of minors, maybe we’ll finally get answers to the two great mysteries of this case, a case that has been bubbling furiously in the Undernews for decades. 1) How does Epstein make his money? Supposedly he’s just an ace trader/hedge funder with billionaire clients. OK! But many Wall Street types are skeptical he is actually financing his unbelievable lifestyle this way. (“The trading desks don’t seem to know him.”) Alternative theories abound. 2) How much of America’s ruling class is involved? We know Bill Clinton has some splainin’ to do. But I don’t think his relationship with Epstein can account for all the heat that has been applied to various prosecutors along the way. As Ann Coulter said, in what remains the best short summary of the case, “This is not just a Clinton sex scandal; this is the elites getting cozy and covering up and protecting one another. It also involves the Bush administration ...." It’s a bad French movie come to life.

and it just keeps getting better and better.

Check it out, Kaus doesn't disapppoint.

Image credit: KausFiles screen shot