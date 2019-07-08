Melania states the obvious about Christine Blasey Ford

Just like millions of American women, Melania Trump pinned Christine Blasey Ford, the first accuser of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, for a liar in her fantastic tale of high school sexual assault.

"You know that woman is lying, right?" Melania told the president, in an episode recounted in Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court, the New York Post reported . The book is slated for a Tuesday release.

Authors Mollie Hemingway, senior editor of the Federalist, and Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director of the Judicial Crisis Network, claim in their upcoming book that the first lady was one of many women who were skeptical of Ford's testimony that Kavanaugh raped her while drunk at a high school party.

The item is interesting because it implies that maybe President Trump was wondering himself about the matter. Kavanaugh, after all, was hardly his political crony, he wasn't even known to Trump before his minions presented his name for the nomination. Kavanaugh had been affiliated with the Bush administration and spent most of his spare time coaching girls' baseball games, not mixing significantly with swamp power circles or Trump's social orbit.

Perhaps Melania gave Trump the strength to stand by Kavanaugh on the premise that the truth would prevail. And sure enough, that was what happened.

Which says a lot about our first lady's intuition. She not only called what was obviously a put-up job being rained down on him by the left as a lie, she was able to discern this, even without being a signficantly political person. Her background, after all, is modeling. And much of her early life was as a citizen of a communist country raised behind the Iron Curtain.

Yet still, she knew.

And not only did she know, millions of other women knew. I knew. There was just too much contrived in the woman's claims, her setup with her friends, her donations to Democrats, while her fakey-fake little-girl voice and phony glasses in testimony really did come off as manipulative.

This take never got any press, despite the feeling being widespread. But thank goodness, it got the president's ear.

Image credit: Mark Nozell, via Wikipedia // CC BY-SA 2.0