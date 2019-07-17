Maybe they can stop lying about their country

It would be better if we could talk to each other. However, it's hard to do when so many on the Left speak so poorly about their country.

Beto O'Rourke — the losing Texas candidate for the US Senate who bootstrapped his way into becoming a losing presidential candidate — had a message for refugees who had come to America: Your new country is a hellhole.

The former congressman told a roundtable of refugees and immigrants in Nashville last week: "This country was founded on white supremacy. And every single structure that we have in this country still reflects the legacy of slavery and segregation and Jim Crow and suppression."

Just in case the newcomers were inclined to believe that they had escaped to the greatest country on Earth — an open, dynamic, generous society that, whatever their struggles now, will afford them opportunities unimaginable back home — Beto was there to tell them of all its sins.

Wow. Where did go off course in the U.S.?

Once upon a time, you would hear stuff like this about the U.S. in a speech at the U.N. or from some left-wing "mental case" at a communist meeting.

For the Left, the world came to an end the night President Trump was elected. It has been driving them crazy for two-plus years.

For me, and many others who came here because we thought it was the opposite of what Beto is saying, it makes me angry and sad.

I am sad because Beto knows better. It's hard to believe he really believes that nonsense.

I am angry because this is confusing a lot of young people vulnerable to demagoguery like this.

Where did we go wrong? I don't know, but it is very sad.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.