Liberals play yellophone

As children we used to play a game called “Telephone.” A message was whispered from one ear to the next in the hope that the last person in line would come up with the original message. Modern liberals play a game in direct opposition. I call their game “Yellophone.” Fifteen or so angry people surround one solid citizen and scream at him all day.

The messages are hybrid; we know all of them by rote. Donald Trump! Go away! Racist, sexist, anti-gay! Hey hey! Ho ho! Donald Trump has got to go! Hands too small! Can’t build a wall! No Trump! No KKK! No fascist USA! Say it loud! Say it clear, refugees are welcome here! Show me what democracy looks like; this is what democracy looks like! My body, my choice! Not my president! Silence is violence! The rules of Yellophone are as simple as the players themselves: 1. Yell loudly and eternally. 2. If so inclined, march into the streets of America wearing a black mask and smash every window in sight, stop every car you see, spit on strangers, and crack a few geriatric skulls. The players may amplify the antics when elections don’t go their way. After all, this is what democracy looks like.