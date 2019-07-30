« Proud of yourselves, lefties? Leftists turn 'deplorable' beauty queen into Trump magnet | Obsessed with what people are not thinking about »
July 30, 2019

Liberals play yellophone

By Michael James

As children we used to play a game called “Telephone.”  A message was whispered from one ear to the next in the hope that the last person in line would come up with the original message.

Modern liberals play a game in direct opposition.  I call their game “Yellophone.”  Fifteen or so angry people surround one solid citizen and scream at him all day. 

The messages are hybrid; we know all of them by rote.

Donald Trump! Go away! Racist, sexist, anti-gay!

Hey hey! Ho ho! Donald Trump has got to go!

Hands too small! Can’t build a wall!

No Trump! No KKK! No fascist USA!

Say it loud! Say it clear, refugees are welcome here!

Show me what democracy looks like; this is what democracy looks like!

My body, my choice!

Not my president!

Silence is violence!

The rules of Yellophone are as simple as the players themselves:

1. Yell loudly and eternally. 

2. If so inclined, march into the streets of America wearing a black mask and smash every window in sight, stop every car you see, spit on strangers, and crack a few geriatric skulls.

The players may amplify the antics when elections don’t go their way.

After all, this is what democracy looks like.

