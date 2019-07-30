Liberals play yellophone
As children we used to play a game called “Telephone.” A message was whispered from one ear to the next in the hope that the last person in line would come up with the original message.
Modern liberals play a game in direct opposition. I call their game “Yellophone.” Fifteen or so angry people surround one solid citizen and scream at him all day.
The messages are hybrid; we know all of them by rote.
Donald Trump! Go away! Racist, sexist, anti-gay!
Hey hey! Ho ho! Donald Trump has got to go!
Hands too small! Can’t build a wall!
No Trump! No KKK! No fascist USA!
Say it loud! Say it clear, refugees are welcome here!
Show me what democracy looks like; this is what democracy looks like!
My body, my choice!
Not my president!
Silence is violence!
The rules of Yellophone are as simple as the players themselves:
1. Yell loudly and eternally.
2. If so inclined, march into the streets of America wearing a black mask and smash every window in sight, stop every car you see, spit on strangers, and crack a few geriatric skulls.
The players may amplify the antics when elections don’t go their way.
After all, this is what democracy looks like.
