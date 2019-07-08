Hmmm...Gavin Newsom says nice things about Trump

It's a rare Democrat who says nice things about President Trump — especially when that Democrat is considered an obvious future candidate for president and possesses a strong fundraising base. Yet there was California governor Gavin Newsom, who, after touring the earthquake damage in Southern California, had some rather positive things to say about the POTUS after a pro forma note that they disagree on some issues.

There's no question we don't agree on everything, but one area where there's no politics, where we work extremely well together, is our response to emergencies.... He's committed in the long haul, the long run, to help support the rebuilding efforts" the governor said of President Trump. This video requires only 72 seconds of your time: You can't dismiss this as buttering up a moneybags from whom he wants money. Newsom could have offered a much less effusive comment, something about the president doing his duty. As Monica Showalter and Roger Luchs both commented to me, this is a signal that Newsom believes that Trump is going to win re-election. He knows he will be dealing with Trump for more than 18 more months and that when the people have spoken in November 2020, there will be a reckoning among national Democrats, who will be desperate for a new path forward. It can't be said too many times: the media are creating a false impression of Trump being unpopular and destined to defeat. The real pros, like Newsom, aren't fooled. Photo credit: YouTube screen grab.