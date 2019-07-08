Stupid polling propaganda tricks continue

TRUMP MATCHUPS, among all adults, via the WaPo/ABC poll:

-- BIDEN 55, TRUMP 41

-- HARRIS 51, TRUMP 43

-- WARREN 51, TRUMP 44

-- SANDERS 51, TRUMP 45

-- BUTTIGIEG 48, TRUMP 44

-- A SOCIALIST 46, TRUMP 46

But Richard Baehr examines to poll’s internals and writes:

Note that they list the results for all voters. That means including adults who are not registered. Pollsters rarely even show these numbers. Using registered voters, Trump does much better. Among likely voters, better still.

So why does Politico highlight all adults?

I can’t imagine why….