Guess who is a racist now?

Inner city schools are a mess? You are racist!

The Democrats have played the "race card" on the GOP for years. In other words, calling the guy on the other side a racist is what you do when you can't argue any more.

Immigration laws should be enforced? You are a "racista"!

The problem with calling the guy on the other side a racist is that sooner or later you will run out of Republicans. Then you play the race card on your own, as we see more and more in the Congress.

This is from Politico:

Tensions exploded on Capitol Hill this week after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) accused Pelosi of singling out women of color for criticism, as divisions linger over the passage of a $4.6 billion border bill. Pelosi has been dismissive of the influence on Capitol Hill held by Ocasio-Cortez and three other rising Democratic Party stars -- Reps. Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.) and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) -- the group of freshman female lawmakers with massive followings on social media. Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks ignited a long-simmering feud with the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC). CBC members, such as Clay, exploded in anger at Ocasio-Cortez for having “used the race card” and accused progressives of seeking to oust black lawmakers by endorsing their primary challengers. The progressive group Justice Democrats, which is closely aligned with Ocasio-Cortez, is supporting primary challengers to several longtime Democrats, including Clay and Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), a Hispanic Caucus member. Justice Democrats have also considered a challenge to House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), a CBC member who is viewed by many as a potential heir to Pelosi.

And it gets better, read more.

Like parents who never disciplined their teenagers, the Democrat Party leadership has only itself to blame.

First, they encouraged all of this diversity in the name of "identity politics". What they ended up with is a group of representatives who hate Israel or have no appreciation for the U.S.

Who else but a completely ignorant person would use the phrase “concentration camps” in a totally unrelated debate?

Second, they allowed millions of their supporters to get consumed in the Mueller probe. What they ended up with is a bunch of disappointed Democrats shutting off CNN and turning on party leaders for not fighting for impeachment.

Where does this end? Not well, if you are an adult Democrat who believes that the opposition has a serious role to play in our politics.

