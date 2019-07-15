Gov. Jay Inslee makes a strong bid to be craziest member of the Democrats' presidential field

The "clown car" that the Democrats are offering as their presidential field has some actual clowns inside. Washington State governor Jay Inslee faces some serious competition for the title of nuttiest Democrat candidate for president, but he has just made a strong bid for the trophy that ought to be named "The Bozo" and awarded in televised ceremony. Even with Michael Avenatti and Eric Swalwell out of the race, there is still Marianne Williamson to contend with. But over the weekend at the Netroots convention, Inslee, whose platform mainly consists of economic suicide to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere, offered a truly deranged promise. Rachel Frazen reports in The Hill:

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) said Saturday that if he is elected president, he will ask soccer player Megan Rapinoe to be his secretary of state. He said at the progressive Netroots Nation conference that one of his first acts as president would be to get a secretary of State who embraces world unity and "love rather than hate" as he rebuked President Trump's foreign policy. "My first act will be to ask Megan Rapinoe to be my secretary of State," he said. "I haven't asked her yet, so this could be a surprise to her." "I actually believe this because what I think what she has said that has inspired us so much is such an antithesis of the president's foreign policies," he added. Yep, kicking around a ball is good preparation for the responsibility of guiding America's foreign policy. And disdain for our flag embodies just the kind of attitude that will instill respect for our country overseas.

The great caricaturist Donkey Hotey forgot the makeup. This is deranged. Specifically, Trump Derangement Syndrome. It's real, and it is going to drive voters to Trump and the GOP candidates for Congress.