George Wallace and the Squad

Here’s some shocking history for progressives/leftists to digest. As late as the 1970s, the Democratic Party had a firebrand segregationist become governor of a major sunbelt state, and run a surprisingly successful national campaign for the Democrat nomination for President, capturing even the state of Michigan! This was a guy who wanted black Americans at the back of the bus, at separate lunch counters, and in their own (Black) schools. Yes, George Wallace was a real force in politics then -- a scary one. Hilariously and farcically, he is being compared now in the MSM to Donald Trump, but the far more accurate parallel is actually within the Democrat Party -- a very tight comparison to the Squad. Just like George, the Squad sees all through the lens of race. Race baiting and class warfare is their calling card. George was a white male; they are females “of color.” History may not repeat itself, but Mark Twain was right -- it does rhyme.

But here is something to note. The Democratic Party of the 60s and 70s was a very different animal from what exists today. Democrat leaders of that era: John Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Hubert Humphrey, Scoop Jackson, even Chris Hollings, all publicly and loudly called out George Wallace on his race-baiting tactics. They didn’t hesitate. But find a Democrat of 2019 who will publicly disavow the virulent hatred spewing from the Squad. Crickets, just crickets. Where are Senators Casey and Coons? Where are Chuck and Nancy? Crickets. The (capitalist) economy (making the U.S. the envy of the world) is being regularly trashed by the Squad. A major American demographic (whites and white males in particular) is routinely trashed by the Squad. The military, police, and) border enforcement agents -- all trashed. Vile terrorist organizations such as Al Qaeda are not publicly disavowed by the Squad. A major international ally – Israel - is threatened by the Squad with diplomatic and economic isolation. A socialist disaster right before our eyes -- Venezuela -- is blamed on the U.S. Yet from the Democratic senators, governors, congresspeople that we elected, nothing. Silence. Crickets.