'Climate change' turns on a dime

Jack Hellner emails an example. Last year, climate change was killing off bees, as Brooks Hays of UPI reported:

The apocalyptic religion that blames humanity for the weather and claims we are doomed is based on "science" to the same extent that the "scientific socialism" of the USSR was. Shamelessly, the religious zealots can turn on a dime and claim that opposite phenomena, separated only by a year, are both the responsibility of their ultimate boogeyman.

Over the last half-decade, nearly a third of the North American bee population has disappeared. New research suggests in some parts of the United States, climate change could be the reason bee populations continue to shrink.

But as of yesterday, it is causing bee populations (the nastiest kind of bees: wasps) to explode. Ed Maza wrote in the Huffington Post:

Now Wasps Are Forming Massive 'Super Nests' Because Life Just Isn't Scary Enough Wasps are forming massive "super nests," with thousands of insects ready to sting, according to agricultural experts in Alabama. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System warned of nests the size of a Volkswagen Beetle, with as many as 15,000 wasps inside ― up to four times the size of normal nest. These super nests can be attached to cars, inside garages and sheds, in or on the ground, or on homes. (snip) In most years, the winter freeze kills off many colonies. But that doesn't always happen ― and when a colony survives the winter, a super nest can form. "The queens are the only ones who have an antifreeze compound in their blood," Charles Ray, an entomologist with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, told The New York Times. He said climate change is one reason for the survival of so many colonies: So normally, a surviving queen will have to start a colony from scratch in the spring. With our climate becoming warmer, there might be multiple surviving queens producing more than 20,000 eggs each.

As Jack points out:

We have heard that we were going to have no snow because of climate change, but we had record snow because of climate change. Humans cause global warming and record cold with polar vortices. Humans cause droughts and floods. Species are dying because of humans because species never died before. It is all BS propaganda to take control of our lives, and journalists never ask questions with so much contradictory information.

Graphic credit: Pixabay.