Barr's recusal from Epstein case should give Democrats the willies

Attorney General William Barr recused himself Monday from the Jeffrey Epstein child-molesting case, based on a vague reference to having worked for a law firm many years ago that had connections to Epstein. According to the Washington Examiner :

"I'm recused from that matter because one of the law firms that represented Epstein long ago was a firm that I subsequently joined for a period of time," Barr told reporters in Southern Carolina.

Hmmm. On the surface, it sounds like the exit from the case of another attorney general, Jeff Sessions, who recused himself from the investigation into the Russian collusion allegations against President Trump based on his own light contacts with the Russians as senator. Now Democrats can have a field day against Trump with the investigation entirely in their hands, right?

Don't think so. On the surface, it may appear to be bad news for President Trump — another rat fleeing a sinking ship? — and the Left may be secretly cheering. But if they are, the leftists don't know Barr very well.

Barr is a canny player in ways that Sessions was not, and more likely, he's clearing the floor to keep any hint of politics out of this bona fide child molestation case.

What's more likely is that Democrats — lots of Democrats — are involved in this, and he's getting out of the way so they can go down without yellings from the Left about a politicized prosecution. One can only surmise that maybe he's seen the details about whose name is going to come up, how damning the evidence is, and how they're going to go easily based on objective facts alone. How much smarter that this not be about politics so the legal process can take its course. No Barr, no politics.

We still don't know everything, and there are puzzle pieces that don't fit, such as the fact that it's the hyper-politicized bastion of Democrats, the Southern District of New York, doing this, and the lead prosecutor is fired former FBI director James Comey's daughter. All of that would suggest another Wile-E.-Coyote bid to Get Trump on the one hand. Yet Nancy Pelosi's daughter, Christine Pelosi, pointed out on Twitter that Democrat "faves" were about to find themselves entangled...which rather supports the Barr exit theory. Puzzle pieces, puzzle pieces.

With Barr out of the picture, and Barr doing his damnedest otherwise to protect Trump, it's pretty obvious he thinks Trump isn't going to be having any legal problems from this. Trump, after all, did kick Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club membership years ago for assaulting a young girl. And Barr's reason for recusing himself was pretty vague, citing an unnamed law firm he worked at that represented Epstein long ago. The press hasn't even figured out which law firm it was, so all the more it looks like maybe just be an excuse. There's no reason to think Trump's name is going to come up as the Left seems to be salivating for if Barr is walking away.

And what would be left of the case without Trump? Democrats, oodles and oodles of Democrats, the same Democrats who feted Harvey Weinstein as he shoveled out the campaign and political donations as a means of keeping everybody quiet.

Now with Barr out, wanting what looks like a clear-cut slam-dunk case to be clean as heck, Democrats should be getting the willies.