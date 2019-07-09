Oh, goody: Tom Steyer has crammed himself into the Democrat clown car

Democratic Party chairman Tom Perez, fresh from getting the imbecilic Eric Swalwell out of the field yesterday, must be completely thrilled.

As if the Democratic field weren't crowded enough, here comes lefty billionaire Tom Steyer to cram into the clown car.

Steyer is going to want to be accommodated on the debate stage, too, offering nothing new, policy-wise, just more of the same leftist extremism, divided up between 20 candidates with about six minutes' speaking time, each trying to out-left one other.

Here's Steyer's announcement and pitch:

WASHINGTON — Billionaire activist Tom Steyer declared his candidacy for the presidency on Tuesday in a video, reversing an earlier announcement several months ago that he intended to sit out the 2020 Democratic primary race. "The other Democratic candidates for president have many great ideas that will absolutely move our country forward, but we won't be able to get any of those done until we end the hostile corporate takeover of our democracy," Steyer said in a statement released alongside his announcement video. "As an outsider, I've led grassroots efforts that have taken on big corporations and won results for people. That's not something you see a lot of from Washington these days. That's why I'm running for president."

Well, great, the billionaire elites of the Left now have their candidate.

What does Steyer stand for? What does he bring to the party? Nothing, actually, other than more extremism.

But there's more green now with Steyer onboard, both the global warming kind and the dollar bill kind.

Steyer's signature issue is the rich-man's plaything: climate change, going green. There's nothing like jetting around in ozone layer–killing private jets from any of the multiple homes to attend conferences about saving the planet. He's white, he's rich, and this is about the only identity politics he can glom onto.

What's his other signature issue? Impeaching President Trump. The lunatic had more money than he knew what to do with, and ahead of the 2016 midterm, he spent like a sailor to bore us in California and perhaps elsewhere in television ads he paid for to call for the impeachment of President Trump. Did he set off a grassfire rebellion with those big-dollar ads? Nope. What was the result of the spendfest anyway? Pretty much letting everyone know he had money to spend on ads. The effect was absolutely zero.

And apparently, he didn't get the hint.

Now his pitch is that corporate money has corrupted politics, so he's the only non-corrupt one. In other words, let us billionaires handle it, this presidency business, all you little people out there. It's a line that's been tried before for those concerned about corporate money in politics — in 2016, by President Trump. Except that Trump actually was an authentic outsider, and more important still, he actually meant it. Everyone knows that corporate America — whether Facebook, Nike, Twitter, Google — isn't in Trump's tree. It's probably in Steyer's, though, based on his shared values with them. Why he's yelling about corporations and their money when his own wealth probably exceeds that of a lot of them is a little disingenuous. Sorry, Tom, not gonna work.

But deluded as ever, he's running. That makes him the Democrats' problem. Couldn't happen to a nicer bunch of leftists.

