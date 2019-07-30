Baltimore: Charm City Gone Terribly Wrong

As a black man who grew up in Baltimore, I am delighted that President Trump had the courage to shine the national spotlight on the failed Democrat-controlled city. Baltimore is a mess, as is every city infected with Democrats' extreme leftist ideology. In response to Trump's tweet exposing the moral sickness of Baltimore, Democrats and their fake news media buddies are scrambling for cover, like roaches when someone turns on the light. In typical fashion, leftists think they can silence Trump with bogus accusations of racism. Thankfully, that crap does not work on Trump. It energizes him to triple down on spreading the truth.

Democrats and fake news media repeatedly use their tactic of shouting “racist” at anyone who dares to tell the truth about their failed exploitative policies. Bill O'Reilly was ripped to shreds by leftists for his compassionate talking points memo in which he addressed issues plaguing black America -- fatherless households, black-on-black crime and more. Leftists' response was how dare O'Reilly, a white guy, lecture blacks. Folks, everything O'Reilly courageously said was 100% true. If Democrats were truly the advocates for blacks they claim to be, they would encourage blacks to assume responsibility for their lives. Every issue plaguing blacks can and must be corrected by blacks. Democrats exploit blacks by saying every problem is the fault of America's systemic racism. Keep voting for us to keep racist Republicans and conservatives at bay. Democrats do not give a rat's derriere about seriously fixing the pain and suffering of urban blacks. Democrats' deception and betrayal is totally disgusting. My late dad, Dr. Rev. Lloyd E. Marcus, shared with me his concern over Baltimore's shocking decline. His historic church is located in a once respectable black neighborhood. Black-on-black homicide became so pervasive that my 88-year-old dad led a band of locals to march through the neighborhood one day a week. They carried signs which read, “Stop the Killing!” Dad told me that seniors who lived in the neighborhood for decades were afraid to leave their homes; harassed by disrespectful young thugs and drug dealers. When thugs exploited the death of Freddie Gray to loot and destroy businesses, Baltimore's extreme leftist Democrat mayor instructed law enforcement to allow it. The mayor said the rioters should be allowed to get out their frustration. That is insane. Imagine spending years of blood, sweat, and tears to build a business and your mayor allows thugs to destroy it. Baltimore's wacko mayor epitomizes the dire consequences of electing Democrats. As I stated, I grew up in Baltimore. I have fond memories of Memorial Stadium, baseball superstar Cal Ripken, Jr., world famous Lexington Market, Fells Point, The Preakness horse race at Pimlico racetrack, and the best crab-cakes on the planet. Pimlico neighborhood has dramatically declined, so crime-infected that people are afraid to go there. Back in the day, Baltimore was internationally known as Charm City. I expressed my love for my hometown by writing and recording a song titled, “Hello Baltimore.” Mayor Kurt Schmoke awarded me with a citation. He ordered my “Hello Baltimore” CD album to be placed in the city's time capsule. To illustrate how far my beloved city had fallen, my wife Mary put together a music video using my “Hello Baltimore” song which features images of the Baltimore Freddie Gray riots. For all you folks who are nervous about Trump's Baltimore tweet and the leftists' enraged response, I say man up. This is what pushback looks like. It ain't pretty. Thank God president Trump has the stones to do it. Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American Help Lloyd spread the Truth http://LloydMarcus.com