Associated Press joins propaganda push: 'Trump is a racist'

Yesterday, as the House of Representatives prepared to vote on a resolution censuring President Trump for alleged racism in a series of tweets that did not mention race, the Associated Press did its part to advance the propaganda campaign alleging that President Trump is a racist. The lede sentence of the article by Hannah Fingerhut closed the case by the sixth word: Even before President Donald Trump's racist tweets toward four Democratic congresswomen of color, Americans considered race relations in the United States to be generally bad — and said that Trump has been making them worse.

What followed mostly centered on polling showing a majority of people thinking race relations have gotten worse under Trump. But Fingerhut mentions but does not explore the implications of this bit of data: Positive views of the state of race relations in the country peaked with President Barack Obama's inauguration[.] This means that race relations began to get worse (in public opinion surveys) the moment Barack Obama became president. But there is no attention whatsoever to polling data showing the decline over the eight years of the Obama presidency, or a comparison to the changes during the two years–plus of the Trump presidency. That would distract from the narrative, and advancing the narrative that "Trump is a racist" is the sole purpose of this piece from the AP — Absolute Propaganda. There is, in fact, no news in the article, since the most recent polling cited is five months old. It's a rehash, drawing conclusions by its sixth word. Hat tip: Roger Luchs.