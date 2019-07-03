$500,000 fines for deported illegals who refuse to go?
In a policy move that's going to trigger a thousand lawsuits and protests, the Trump administration has begun to send letters demanding $500,000 fines from illegal immigrants who thumb their noses at their federal deportation orders.
Here's The Independent's outraged report:
Donald Trump's White House has sent notices of fines totalling nearly $500,000 (£396,715) to some undocumented immigrants in recent weeks, as the federal government prepares to conduct sweeping immigration raids nationwide after the 4 July holiday.
Letters notifying undocumented immigrants of the administration’s intention were obtained by NPR, which included copies of the statements in a report published on Tuesday afternoon.
The US Department of Homeland Security stated the fines were for “failing to depart the US as previously agreed” and appeared to target undocumented immigrants who “willfully refuse to meet the obligations of an order issued by the department of justice’s executive office for immigration review,” the outlet reported.
