Why Trump won...and will win re-election

"Pride goeth before a fall," the Book of Proverbs teaches us, and the worst kind of pride is that based on contempt for others rather than one's own accomplishments. A reader sent in the picture below, saying that it was "spied on the rear cab window of a pickup truck."

When you see President Trump pack arenas seating 20,000 or more, it's because his supporters understand the contempt that the ruling class has for them. They turned out in far greater numbers than anyone expected in 2016, and since then, the hatred and contempt for Trump and for his supporters have only amped up. Here's a pro tip for political agitators: don't do the other side's work for them in getting out the vote.