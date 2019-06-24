« Palestinians defy Trump | Why Trump won...and will win re-election »
June 24, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez refuses invitation to visit Auschwitz

By Thomas Lifson

Not for the first time, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is choosing ignorance.

The freshman congresswoman is discovering that her casual labeling of detention centers for border-violators as "concentration camps" denigrated the unique horror of the Holocaust, as well as libeling the law enforcement officers of ICE as comparable to Nazi death camp–operators.

Because she clearly did not understand at the time of her remark, she has been invited to visit Auschwitz and see the difference.  Because she now knows that she is on thin ice and would have to retract her odious comparison, she in effect says, "Ignorance is bliss."

Her Twitter rejection of an offer to see what a concentration camp really is smacks of a desperate effort to find an excuse.

The obvious next step is for someone not directly involved in politics to extend another invitation and let her squirm to find an excuse to avoid firsthand knowledge.  The reality of the ovens at Auschwitz is eye-popping, to say the least.




I suspect that the blowback has surprised her. Via Breitbart, we see that:

Alan Dershowitz, who recently said he would support Joe Biden over President Donald Trump in 2020, said Ocasio-Cortez's "concentration camp" claim made her a "Holocaust denier." Bill Maher, host of HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher, and a determined foe of President Trump, criticized her on his show Friday evening: "If you want to run a campaign based on reparations and concentration camps then it’s going to be very hard to win the election." Rabbi Shmuley Boteach (who is also a Breitbart News contributor) published a full-page ad in the New York Times:

Facts and a deeper understanding do have a tendency to get in the way of simplistic ideological sniping.  I suspect that until she gives in and visits Auschwitz, Ocasio-Cortex will be dogged by accusations of Holocaust denial and challenged to stop avoiding the facts.

