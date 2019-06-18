Whom will Hollywood heed: Alyssa Milano or chief executives?

The guide supposedly informs readers on "where it is safe for women to work." The map colors U.S. states according to their abortion laws. Red states are where the "right" to kill unborn children is "most threatened," yellow is where the "right" to kill unborn children is "under threat," and green states are where the "right" to kill unborn children is "least threatened."

As pro-abortion activist Alyssa Milano continues her evil efforts against the unborn, Hollywood filmmakers have a decision to make. Since Milano's call for a "sex strike" fell flat , she's now taking a more geographic approach to further the Left's anti-life efforts. In the wake of multiple U.S. states passing laws to protect the most innocent and vulnerable among us — children in the womb — Milano and activist Ben Jackson have created a guide, which includes a color-coded map , in order to inform Hollywood executives in their decisions about where to produce their work.

Milano and Jackson declared in a statement:

Following the passage of a number of draconian attacks on a pregnant person's right to choose in 2019, including those in states in which the motion picture and television industries conduct significant business, it has become apparent that those in our industry need to be able to make informed choices.

Of course, using a non-corrupt worldview, the proper "informed" translation of the guide and map would reveal red states to indicate where it is most dangerous for a child in the womb, yellow would indicate where it is moderately dangerous, and green would indicate states where a child in the womb has the most protection.

The cultural rot that has produced places "where it is safe for women to work" has resulted in the deaths of tens of millions of unborn women. In other words, because of the actions of Milano and her ilk, millions of women never got the chance to work — or play on a playground, swim in a pool, dance in a recital, catch a ball, have a trophy taken away by a boy pretending to be a girl, go to school, vote, get married, and so on.

What's more, according to LifeSiteNews:

Milano is also working with Atlanta, Georgia's Democrat mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to release a mobile app that filmmakers who remain in Georgia could use to ensure they only do business with people who agree with them. Bottoms enthusiastically supported the idea, and is reportedly working to vet voter data from her own election and calling on local tech companies to help out. Milano says she was inspired during filming of an episode of the Netflix series Insatiable, where she was horrified to discover the owners of a house they were renting supported Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. "Every time we shoot on location outside of Atlanta, we are funding a hurtful policy," she said.

Notice again how liberals seek to weaponize politics. This is just another example of why Democrats can't be trusted with political power. Perhaps a similar app could be created to use when filming in nations such as Egypt, Jordan, and the like, where abortion laws are much stricter than in the U.S. Of course, if liberals abandoned their hypocrisy and applied the same standards to Islamic and communist nations as they seek to apply to conservative U.S. states and communities, filming in such nations would cease.

And I suppose Milano wants only people who agree with her pro-abortion radicalism to watch her show. Whether this is the case or not, those who value life shouldn't waste their time and money on the likes of Milano. I wonder if Hollywood executives, who fork out millions in production costs for TV shows and movies — including healthy incomes to the likes of Milano — and who are expecting a nice return on their investments, share Ms. Milano's ignorant and dangerous financial views.

Perhaps Hollywood executives should listen to their financial peers instead of Milano and others like her who wish to discriminate violently against the unborn. Every May, Chief Executive magazine publishes its "Best and Worst States for Business" rankings. The rankings are based on survey results from Chief Executive's CEO readership. Among other things, states are graded on categories such as taxation and regulation, workforce quality, living environment, and so on.

There's an interesting correlation with the Chief Executive rankings and Milano's map. According to Chief Executive, in 2019, the top ten best states for doing business are:

Texas Florida Tennessee North Carolina Indiana Nevada Arizona South Carolina Ohio Georgia

Of these ten states, six are red — where the "right" to kill the unborn is "most threatened" — on Milano's map. Of the other four, three are yellow — where the "right" to kill the unborn is "under threat" — and one is green.

The bottom ten states for doing business in 2019 are:

Vermont Hawaii Washington Oregon Massachusetts Connecticut New Jersey Illinois New York California

Every single one of these states is green — where the "right" to kill the unborn is "least threatened" — on Milano's map. In other words, and unsurprisingly, the worst states for doing business are also the most dangerous for a child in the womb. As most well know, all of these states are very "blue" as well, where liberals dominate the politics. In other words, liberalism is bad for business and bad for babies.

As I noted a few weeks ago after Georgia — the "Hollywood of the South" — took great steps to protect the unborn, the political worldview that is good for business is the same political worldview that protects life in the womb, believes marriage is the union of one man and one woman, believes that boys don't belong in girls' locker rooms or on girls' sports teams, and so on.

Hollywood filmmakers may well decide to take a "principled" stand in favor of killing the unborn and abide by Milano's map. Hollywood may well leave states like Georgia. However, as I noted in March of this year, if they hope to find another state that will give them a similar sweet deal on taxes as has Georgia, almost certainly — as last month's Chief Executive well demonstrates — such a state will also be filled with conservatives and conservative politicians who share Georgia's views on the unborn.

Again, along with believing in capitalism and the free market, conservatives all over the U.S. generally also believe in the right to life, marriage as the union of one man and one woman, that science determines sex, and so on. We conservatives — especially Christian conservatives — reject the immoral "theology of self" that so permeates Hollywood. We believe that there is a higher Law that all other law and good government must be rooted in and subject to.

Hollywood can abandon conservative states and conservative principles, but it's going to cost them — in more ways than one.

Trevor Grant Thomas; At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason. www.trevorgrantthomas.com

Trevor is the author of the The Miracle and Magnificence of America.

Photo credit: Thomas Wolf