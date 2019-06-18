Get ready for the biggest 'skating' event of all time

If you thought the greatest skaters in the world could be seen only during the Olympics or Stanley Cup playoffs, think again. The best skaters on the planet are about to debut in the biggest skating event of all time. No, it's not the traditional ice skating performed by elite athletes on Olympic and NHL ice; it's the political skating performed by seasoned Deep State operatives on the thin ice of lawless criminal corruption.

Whether you're aware of it or not, the big event has already begun. It's the "spygate" investigation into how Donald Trump, a legitimate presidential candidate and duly elected president, was targeted by Deep State political operatives in an attempt to sabotage his candidacy and then overturn his election as president of the United States. The participants in the big event will include numerous elite skaters from within the Deep State, headlined by top-seeded entrants from the elected and appointed political arena to the intelligence and law enforcement communities. You'll be dazzled by the technical abilities of top skaters like John Brennan and James Comey and blown away by the performance of superstar skaters like Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. The big event will be covered wall-to-wall by all the Deep State sycophant networks, headlined with color commentary and professional insight from experienced skating stars like former president Bill Clinton and community organizer and race-baiter Al Sharpton. There will also be exciting behind-the-scenes reporting by two up-and-coming skaters from Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam and his lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax. Unfortunately, just like the 2016 Democratic presidential primary and professional wrestling, this event will be fixed from the start. And sadly, for every American who believes in the rule of law and any semblance of truth and justice, when all the reports and investigations conclude and the legal political decisions are finally made, all the participants in this grand event will simply skate off into the sunset with nary a hint of consequences for their actions. But not to worry: There will still be great action and excitement during the entire event for true conservatives and supporters of the rule of law. Just to be clear, I said excitement, not consequences. You can be sure that Fox News will do its best to make you feel as though there's an actual level playing field and that some of the skaters will eventually go down. Sean Hannity will keep you on the edge of your seat with his "tick-tock" tweets and guests such as John Solomon, Sara Carter, and Greg Jarrett, who will all swear on a Bible that justice will prevail and perp-walks by Deep State operatives are imminent. Tucker Carlson will add some levity to the FNC commentary to make sure you smile and laugh along with him at his characterizations of unabashed hypocrisy right in the face of his leftist guests. And don't forget Judge Jeanine Pirro, who will make you believe she's about to personally go out and arrest the whole lot of skaters and lock them up and throw away the key. On a serious note to my fellow AT loyalists, I know that it pains us all to know there won't be any consequences for the lawless actors involved in the coup attempt against President Trump. Sorry, but that's just the way it goes in Washington these days. But not to worry: When Donald J. Trump wins his second term in 2020, you can be sure the games will continue — only this time, I believe that President Trump will be playing for blood. Photo credit: Jay Goodwin.