Where do pro-life Democrats go now?

For a few minutes, my Catholic pro-life Democrat friend had something to feel good about.

Then came the flip of flips:

After two days of backlash from his own party, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden now says he opposes the Hyde Amendment, which is a ban on using federal funds for abortions that he had long supported. The former vice president denounced the measure in a speech before a gala Thursday night for the Democratic National Committee in Georgia. “If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone’s zip code,” he said in his remarks.

Zip code? How pathetic!

The flip is a total crock and makes Biden look weak and foolish. The Hyde Amendment is about federal funding of abortion and nothing more.

Why did he flip anyway? He is up significantly in the polls. Standing up to the left would work for Biden in the general election. He could say that he believes in Roe v Wade but not in forcing taxpayers to pay for abortion. He could add that he agrees with most Americans who want restrictions on late-term abortions without taking a woman's right to choose.

"Pathetic" is not strong enough.

I will check with my friend at church on Sunday and get his reaction to the "flip". My guess is that he won't be happy.

