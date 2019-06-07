More evidence Mueller Report was a dishonest hit job omitting key facts to distort conclusions

No wonder Robert Mueller does not want to testify before any congressional committees. The Special Counsel Report that bears his name (that many observers theorize was actually supervised by Andrew Weissmann, who has a track record of deceptive practices causing his politically charged convictions to be overturned) has been exposed as omitting key information to create false impressions of wrongdoing among the public. It joins the Steele Dossier in ignominy as vile propaganda, and part of the greatest political scandal in American history — the concerted effort of unelected law enforcement and intelligence bureaucrats to determine the results of an election and, when frustrated in that goal, to undo it. Perhaps someday it will be known as the "Weissmann dossier" to put it in proper context. We first found out about this betrayal of the public trust by Team Mueller at the beginning of the week because:

... the government filed "on the public docket 'the transcript of the voicemail recording' from President Trump's attorney John Dowd to Michael Flynn." That recording — in doctored form — had been part of the Mueller Report section on obstruction of justice. The unexpected release of source material used by Team Mueller exposed the trickery. Now the Intelligence Community and FBI bureaucrats are doing their best to obstruct the release of other source documents. I suspect that many Democrats who demanded the release of Mueller's source document now regret that demand and hope we all forget about it. Now a second egregious omission intended to mislead has been exposed by John Solomon of The Hill, who has throughout this scandal dug down and exposed the facts, even as media co-conspirators with the Intelligence Community subversives reap Pulitzers for receiving leaks of classified material. Solomon writes: In a key finding of the Mueller report, Ukrainian businessman Konstantin Kilimnik, who worked for Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, is tied to Russian intelligence. But hundreds of pages of government documents — which special counsel Robert Mueller possessed since 2018 — describe Kilimnik as a "sensitive" intelligence source for the U.S. State Department who informed on Ukrainian and Russian matters. By concealing this key fact, the Report conveyed the impression of subversive contact with a Russian agent, when in fact the purported agent was on our side, a white hat informing on the Russians. And, as they say on the late-night TV commercials for gadgets, "But wait...there's more." A lot more, as this long and detailed analysis of five discrepancies in the report shows. Mueller may have thought he could close the case with the press conference that allowed no questions. The House Democrats have made a huge issue of responding to their subpoenas. Their words can be used against Mueller by Senate committees — such as Lindsey Graham's Judiciary Committee — and Mueller has no executive privilege argument to make. After Mueller, get Weissmann in the hot seat, and we'll see some real fireworks. Mueller caricature by Donkey Hotey (cropped).