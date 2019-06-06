What a real border crisis looks like, in a chart

If there's any question about a border crisis hitting the United States, take a look at this recent chart from the Customs and Border Protection agency. The latest line is the red line: The figures show a border out of control, and absolutely no resources deployed to maintain any control over the border. The Border Patrol calls it, quite rightly, "an emergency." The lawmen can't house that many unvetted people looking for 'free' government services, and they're coming in huge waves now, fattening the cartels and allowing them to transport drugs as lawmen babysit moms-and-kids among the migrant waves, so catch-and-release is about all that can be done.

They've been calling it a crisis for months now, and there has been intelligence about a huge wave in the making. The Border Patrol, three months ago, projected a million migrants planning to enter the U.S. illegally, and a Gallup poll showed that five million Latin Americans plan to come here one way or another this year (with 42 million intending to come in total.) The presence of unvetted people from well beyond Latin America, such as the 153 apprehended from Africa in just one mass crossing, suggests that everything that's been predicted is coming true. Incredibly, President Trump has been denied resources to halt the crisis by the Democrats in Congress, by leftist judges who block his every move at the request of unelected activists, and even by Deep State seeking to sabotage his efforts from within. This tweet pretty well sums up what's going on: Did you ever notice the only bills the house passes is to benefit illegals? I think they are working for the wrong people. But they are trying to destroy our country. Anyone that can't see that is in denial. — Lillianlm (@Lillianlm2) June 5, 2019 Apparently, they all know that Trump's signature issue of preserving U.S. sovereignty, along with his stellar economy, makes him unbeatable with voters. Trump has been left with nothing to resolve this crisis with, and Democrats are banking on that being an election issue, hoping Republican voters stay home out of dispiritedness over the impossibility of any action over a broken border, and maybe a bad economy, along with it. It's a heck of a thing to inflict on the American people. Trump's apparently opting to sacrifice of the U.S. economy to remedy the matter in a desperate bid to get some kind of control over the surge. It's a desperate measure and not one he ought to have to make that choice on. Tariffs slow down the economy and cost jobs, meaning, Americans will lose theirs in the politically sensitive Midwest, but illegals may quit coming when they find out that jobs have grown scarce. (Mexico, of course, will implode, and that may create a surge anyway as migrants look for welfare). Trump's tariffs in a two-front trade war against Mexico (while he is tackling China) are about all he has left and plenty of people in the GOP aren't happy about it. Democrats have always liked tariffs, so this is an easy one for them to go along with even as they publicly deplore them. Their real aim is for Trump to lose the economy so that voters will be receptive to their socialist message. If Trump loses the economy, Democrats have him just where they want him, with both a border surge and a bad economy keeping voters away in 2020. After that, Democrats stop at nothing to get him out of office and prosecuted. It's a huge and dangerous crisis, and it's what Democrats, who have nothing to sell to voters, really want. Trump should pass this chart around and start to blast this outrageous agenda put on by cynical failed political opposition. And voters must stick by him, come hell or high water, given the incredibly high stakes.