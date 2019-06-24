The race card against their own?

V.P. Biden is right: apologize for what? Working with other senators? Biden does not get to pick who goes to the U.S. Senate. He does have to work with them.

We've watched what's happened to former V.P. Biden this past week. In short, he said he once worked with Southern Democrats to get things done, and now some in the party want him to apologize.

After all, didn't Biden work with the late Senator Ted Kennedy? Is anyone calling on Biden to apologize for Kennedy's treatment of women or President Clinton's "bimbo eruptions" operation?

Biden's week tells us a lot about the current state of the party, as we saw in these comments from other Democrats via the New York Post:

Former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel, one of just two Democratic candidates who skipped the South Carolina Democratic convention, lambasted Biden as "unchanging, unapologetic, unaware" for Biden's recent comments praising his own work with segregationist Senate Democrats in the 1970s. Gravel tweeted that the former vice president "is a disaster waiting to happen. If you are serious about beating Trump, you need to be serious about beating Joe and giving us a serious progressive for the White House." Meanwhile, in Columbia, SC, candidates tried to steer the conversation around the front-runner. California Sen. Kamala Harris entered the convention with a drum line playing as she rode down an elevator. She attacked Trump for everything from his tax and trade policies to an alleged lack of civil rights protections for marginalized Americans. She said Trump's economic proposals help the rich and hurt farmers. "We need somebody on our stage, when it comes to that general election, who knows how to recognize a rap sheet when they see it and prosecute the case," said Harris, a former prosecutor. Harris added that Democrats shouldn't "turn back the clock" and instead "start the next chapter," a veiled swipe at Biden. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren pitched her progressive policies as an agenda that can draw both Democratic and Republican votes.

Poor Joe. The Democrats have gone left on him, and there is nothing that he can do about it.

The Left is now playing the race card on Mr. Biden and simply calling him a racist because he sat down to do business with men who represented other voters. Let Biden get a taste of what we've had to deal with for many years.

