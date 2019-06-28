The Left is accumulating hellish power over us

Jen Gennai then decries Elizabeth Warren as being "misguided" in suggesting that the industry might be better served by breaking up large "monopolistic" companies like Google:

Project Veritas's latest work of investigative journalism has captured video of Google executive Jen Gennai expressing the company's effort to "prevent the next Trump situation." She goes on to talk about her job, in drafting fairness algorithms to serve a community of people, "not those who voted for our current president."

Elizabeth Warren is saying we should break up Google. And like, I love her, but she's very misguided. Like, that will not make it better; it will make it worse, because all these smaller companies who don't have the same resources that we do will be charged with preventing the next Trump situation. It's like, a small company cannot do that."

The Google whistleblower working with Project Veritas to uncover this mass manipulation scheme clarifies what the company's motives are:

What she's trying to do is, she's trying to sell you a product that is not objective, that doesn't represent the will of its users, but instead represents the will of a group of people making decisions behind the shadows.

"Making decisions behind the shadows" brings to my mind the Apostle Paul's exhortation in Ephesians 6:12:

For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.

While the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms refers to Satan and his legion of fallen angels, powers, principalities, and rulers of the darkness of this world are temporal beings who are working in the shadows to advance evil schemes.

Saul Alinsky dedicated his book, Rules for Radicals, to the world's first radical: Lucifer. Many Alinskyites have since taken up the torch of "community organizer" in their quest to impose their view of fairness on an alleged unfair system. Of course, their view of fairness consists of "them" acting as arbiters to punish some so that "they" might reward others.

As conservatives, we have a false sense of how our democracy (constitutional republic) works in this new era. We have always thought ideas were brought into the public square, different viewpoints heard, with society determining to advance the best ideas from the best minds of the day. While this was true at times throughout history, it has not always been the case, and it is certainly not the case today.

Today, we have powers and principalities willfully manipulating the truth to advance the lie. The media, social media, technology firms, Hollywood, K–12 and higher education, politicians, intelligence agencies, and even the churches are willfully advancing lies. They are a cabal of liars working to manipulate public opinion and will seemingly pursue any means to justify their particular ends.

The Google revelations expose their intention: to use any means necessary to stop Donald Trump, deny Donald Trump voters of their agency, reclaim power, and then impose their will on the American people.

After describing our struggle, the Apostle Paul implores us to don the armor of God and stand firm. We are in for a battle. We would be wise to follow Paul's admonition. It is going to be a rough season. Suit up. Stand strong.