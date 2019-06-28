Why all 10 Dems raised their hands last night in support of unpopular free medical care for illegals

The idea that American taxpayers ought to pay for free medical care for anyone who manages to cross our border is mind-bogglingly stupid, guaranteed to drive away the swing voters Democrats need to win the presidency. Yet it received unanimous support last night at the second Democratic presidential debate. Given the poor state of health of poor people from third-world countries, their per person yearly health care costs would be higher than for the average American, and we can't afford to provide taxpayer-funded health care for all of our own without busting the budget.

Moreover, the offer would act as a magnet and, when combined with the insane plan to decriminalize illegal border crossings — backed by 8 of 10 Dems last night — could easily add tens of millions more illegals over the years, bankrupting us and changing the nature of our populace. President Trump, on the other side of the world in Osaka, recognized the unforced error and exuberantly posted this on Instagram: Update: The New York Post agrees: How could the Democrats have maneuvered themselves into embracing policies that would alienate so many voters? I think the answer lies on a fatal mistake that they made in the frenzied atmosphere of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Once they embraced the bullying tactics of the hard-left progs when applied to Trump, the GOP, and conservatives, they opened Pandora's box. The radical wing of the Democrats shouts the loudest and has been paid enough deference by the politicians of its party that the progs feel perfectly comfortable attacking any Democrats who do not hew to their extreme policy preferences. Having used bullies to attack their enemies, the Dems' political class are now being bullied themselves into expressing support for policies that will drive away the centrist voters to whom they must appeal in order to win the presidency. Not a single Democrat last night had the courage to stand up to this insane plan. Voters will notice.