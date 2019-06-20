The Left does not hate Trump, it hates…

The Left hates many things, and Trump, the person, is not even one of them. Leftists loved Trump when he was one of them. The Left loved the Hollywood Trump as he starred in The Apprentice and was firing people left and right. They loved the Trump who donated to Hillary and other leftist politicians. The Left loved the billionaire and playboy Trump. So what does the Left hate?

The Left hates many things, including what Trump stands for. Trump stands for making America great. The Left seems to hate the prosperity (possibly use the Wall Street protests) that the United States has brought to so many people, not only here in America, but around the world. They appear to hate America because it has a fair and just court system not controlled by the rich and powerful (comparatively to most other countries). They talk as though they hate America because it polices the world, keeping it safe from ruthless dictators. Thus, the Left really does not hate Trump; it really hates America. Trump stands for capitalism. The Left seems to hates capitalism because it exposes leftists' own greed. Thus, they hide behind fake generosity that gives away other people's money. They hate capitalism because only capitalism levels the field, where today's rich can become poor (mostly through their own wrong choices) and the poor can become rich (mostly through their own right choices). Thus, they give the idea that they hate free choice and the rights of people to choose their destinies. Thus, what the Left hates is really you and me. It is amazing that leaders of huge companies in America hate America, capitalism, free speech, and justice. Google, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, etc. all seem to oppose what Trump has been doing to make America great again, yet none of them would exist or have prospered outside America's capitalistic system. Let them try to start and raise up companies such as theirs in Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, or almost any other country outside of the USA. Thus, in hating America, capitalism, free speech, justice, and you and me, they are really hating themselves. Ironic, isn't it? The Left does not love the ABCLGBTQXYZ, or Islamic terrorists, or abortion. Then why do they promote and protect those things? Because those things stand in direct opposition to the Bible and the God of the Bible. Those on the Left do not hate Trump; they hate America, you and me, and themselves, and at bottom, they hate all of those things because they appear to hate God. If they got rid of Trump today, their hatred of God and all of these other things would continue. We wrestle not against flesh and blood, or the Left. We wrestle against the devil himself, who opposes what America truly stands for: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The devil (and all those whom he dupes into doing his work) hates our constitutional rights of free speech, free press, freedom of religion, right to bear arms, and free choices. Image by K-Screen Shots.