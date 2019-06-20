A shocking scientific discovery: Winds affect ocean temperatures!

I am shocked to learn that winds affect ocean temperatures. I am also surprised to learn from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) that ocean currents, temperatures around the Earth, and carbon dioxide levels are all related to the Earth's rotation and the sun and that the ocean currents are on a 1,000-year cycle.

Boaty McBoatface makes significant climate change discovery on first mission

The British research submarine Boaty McBoatface has made an impressive debut in the scientific arena, discovering a significant link between Antarctic winds and rising sea temperatures on its maiden outing.

NOAA writes:

Ocean water is on the move, affecting your climate, your local ecosystem, and the seafood that you eat. Ocean currents, abiotic features of the environment, are continuous and directed movements of ocean water. These currents are on the ocean's surface and in its depths, flowing both locally and globally. Winds, water density, and tides all drive ocean currents. Coastal and sea floor features influence their location, direction, and speed. Earth's rotation results in the Coriolis Effect which also influences ocean currents. Large-scale surface ocean currents are driven by global wind systems that are fueled by energy from the sun. These currents transfer heat from the tropics to the polar regions, influencing local and global climate. The warm Gulf Stream originating in the tropical Caribbean, for instance, carries about 150 times more water than the Amazon River. The current moves along the U.S. East Coast across the Atlantic Ocean towards Europe. The heat from the Gulf Stream keeps much of Northern Europe significantly warmer than other places equally as far north. Differences in water density, resulting from the variability of water temperature (thermo) and salinity (haline), also cause ocean currents. This process is known as thermohaline circulation. In cold regions, such as the North Atlantic Ocean, ocean water loses heat to the atmosphere and becomes cold and dense. When ocean water freezes, forming sea ice, salt is left behind causing surrounding seawater to become saltier and denser. Dense-cold-salty water sinks to the ocean bottom. Surface water flows in to replace the sinking water, which in turn becomes cold and salty enough to sink. This "starts" the global conveyer belt, a connected system of deep and surface currents that circulate around the globe on a 1000 year time span. This global set of ocean currents is a critical part of Earth's climate system as well as the ocean nutrient and carbon dioxide cycles.

Other shocking scientific discoveries:

Record snow and rains cause floods.

Record snow causes reservoirs to fill.

Long droughts before the use of petroleum products and fossil fuels caused deserts to form.

The Earth is warmer in the summer and colder in the winter.

People in underdeveloped countries, where fossil fuels and petroleum products are not used as much, die younger.

Scientific results too often relate to how much money scientists can extract from the government and other sources.

The climate has always changed naturally throughout millions of years of history. Temperatures have risen and fallen. Ice has come and gone. Sea levels rise and fall; droughts come and go. Floods happen. Storm activity fluctuates. All this has occurred prior to humans and fossil fuels and has no correlation with whether CO2 has been higher or lower.

The indoctrination, supported by almost all the media, is dangerous to our freedom. People must be completely ignorant or naïve to believe that politicians, bureaucrats, and scientists can control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity forever if we just hand over trillions of our hard-earned dollars to them. The only thing that does is make the very wealthy D.C. area richer than it already is.

Do we believe that the government can control the temperature on the sun, the rotation of the Earth, the ocean currents, and the winds in Antarctica? Please explain how. The politicians who promise they can control the climate couldn't even keep their promise that we could keep our doctors and our health plans and that our premiums would go down if we just let them pass Obamacare.

Isn't it time journalists used their brains, common sense, and logic instead of just repeating what they are told to push an agenda? Wouldn't the public trust them more?

