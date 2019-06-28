Spit on Trump's son, pass GoFundMe, and collect $5,000

The waitress was suspended, meaning she just might return to her old job once the publicity has disappeared. Therefore, according to liberal thinking, the suspended waitress is a victim of Republican intolerance, a martyr of Republican narrow-mindedness, and a survivor of wealthy Republican greed. Also a brave "young badass" who must be helped. So a friend set up a GoFundMe site, whining in best liberal bizarre-think:

While in deep blue Democratic Chicago last weekend, Eric Trump, son of President Donald J. Trump (R), dined in an upscale, highly acclaimed, trendy Chicago restaurant and bar. In the course of the evening, a waitress, although undoubtedly trained in customer service, could not overcome the liberal mindset and behavior patterns of non-inclusiveness, intolerance, and harsh physical action against the opposition. She spat on Trump. Being the gentleman he is, Trump declined to press charges, although the police encouraged him to do so.

My friend allegedly spat on Eric Trump and got fired. That's what happens when we bring the crises from our neighborhoods to the people causing/getting rich off those crises.

I want to make sure she's good to go until she finds a new job, and that she won't have to worry about paying any legal fees etc.

Throwdown to support this young badass who wasn't going to let some jagoff bully get away with his nonsense.

We're trying to keep her anonymous for now, to keep her and her family safe, so you're not going to find her name here. This stuff might all blow up or her name might get leaked or whatever, so this page might disappear. Stay tuned on other social media to keep tabs on what's happening.

Because the incident occurred in corrupt, Democratic (I know, I repeat myself) Illinois, this "badass" waitress might even be eligible to collect workers' compensation also, some of the highest in the nation. Why not?

In a day, the site exceeded its goal and was trending, its donors applauding Ms. Spitter, denouncing Trump. But then the twisted world of liberal thinking became even more bizarrely twisted. According to Chicago neighborhood news site Block Club:

The fundraiser was launched after a woman falsely posted on Facebook saying she was the person who had spit on Trump — the son of President Donald Trump — and had lost her job as a result. Thousands of people reacted and commented, with some praising her and offering to help her find work. Then, a man who knows the woman created a GoFundMe for her. ... The woman herself continued to make posts about spitting on Trump as people shared the GoFundMe in the comments on her post. She deleted her Facebook account but told people to reach out to the GoFundMe's organizer if they wanted to contact her.

After verifying that the false Facebook poster was not the spitter, the fund's organizer deleted the account, spewing another example of the hate-filled, fact-free liberal thought process.

"I believed her, and I wanted to help, because the Trump administration is putting people in concentration camps, threatening to take our neighbors away, and wreaking havoc," the man said in a statement to Block Club. "I wanted to help her because I wanted to support someone who had a chance to make life uncomfortable for a fascist regime, and who took that chance even though it would affect her negatively. "I'm sorry for misleading folks, but I'm not sorry for trying to support people who stick up for their communities. Most of all, I hope this doesn't bring us pause when we have a chance in the future to support causes that we believe in."

Yep, spitting is an example of "people who stick up for their communities."

Thank you, President Trump, for exposing these haters for what they are and for Making America Great Again.

