Joe Biden is too stupid to win the nomination (#1)

See also: Joe Biden is too stupid to win the nomination (#2) The purported frontrunner of the Democrats' presidential field is certain to self-destruct before the Democratic National Convention votes on a nominee more than a year from now, because he loves to talk and is too stupid to avoid making fatal mistakes. Exactly a month ago, I predicted he would not get the party's nod, and I stand by that. But secretly, I hope I am wrong, because he would fall apart when faced with Donald Trump.

The latest example of Biden's stupidity: downplaying China's threat to us on the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen massacre. No, I am not kidding! Only 30 seconds of your life are required to savor the stupidity. Biden ends with "What are we worried about?" That's uncomfortably close to "What, me worry?" This statement is all the worse, given his son Hunter's financial involvement with China, a can of worms Biden would be well advised to leave unopened. But the problem is that he has a microphone in his hand and an inability to filter what comes out of his mouth with anything approaching good judgment. Photo credit: YouTube screen grab (cropped). Correction made: The Tienamen massacre was 30 years ago, not 20. How time flies when you're having fun.