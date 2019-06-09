Italian politics roiled by Russia hoax

But a new front in the now-global scandal has broken out in Italy, and George Papadopoulos is calling attention to it on Twitter:

Our media are ignoring the unraveling of the Russia hoax as much as they can. But the scandal is not limited to American politics; the plotters at the FBI, CIA, and DNI enlisted the help of other nations’ intelligence services, including notably Britain’s MI-6 and Australia’s former chief spook and High commissioner (ambassador) to Britain, Alexander Downer.

The Italian government is currently holding hearings in parliament to declassify material related to their monitoring of me at link campus in Rome and Joseph Mifsud. Recommend American journalists reach out to their Italian colleagues. You are missing the story of the century. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) June 5, 2019

More details are provided by Community Digital News:

The Prime Minister of Italy has fired two of the countries most powerful intelligence chiefs in a major shake-up. It was directly attributed to their participation with John Brennan and the CIA in using Joseph Mifsud to set up George Papadopoulos as a pretext for launching the great Russia Hoax of 2016. The use of Italian intelligence agencies to spy on members of the Trump campaign have roiled the internal workings of the Italian government at the highest levels. Simply put, Joseph Mifsud, who is represented in the Mueller report on page one as a “Russian agent”, is actually a senior Italian intelligence asset. He works with British intelligence, the CIA and the FBI. Mifsud trains intelligence agents at a center for advanced intel studies in the hills above Rome. He is living there now. His rent is paid for by the institute. This is the mysterious “Russian agent” that is at the very center of the “official” explanation of the origins of the Mueller probe.

The American media can ignore this for now, hoping it will go away. But does anyone think that president Trump will passively allow this to slip from memory?

There were government witnesses, incognito, observing the meeting. There is probably a video. It is absolutely certain that there is a government recording and the verbatim word for word record of exactly what Mifsud said to Papadopoulos, and what he replied back. The coming revelations of foreign governments and their intelligence agencies being used to spy on Barack Obama’s political opponents is going to soon go from a trickle to a cascade. It is part and parcel of the systematic illegal use of NSA programs by the Obama White House to spy on prominent Americans, as ruled by the Presiding Judge of the FISA Court, Rosemary Collyer.

The very global scope of the plot against President Donald Trump is going to make the media's cover-up efforts fail.

