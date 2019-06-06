If Republicans don't court Millennials, they're doomed

Most Americans probably do not realize that the Millennial generation (ages 20 to 35 as of 2016) soon will become America's largest living adult generation, approaching 73 million potential voters in 2019. Further, a recent poll indicates that nearly half of all American Millennial Democrats (48%), equating to many millions of potential voters, identify as democratic socialists or socialists. What does the above information foretell for American conservatives and other citizens who treasure their 230-year-old constitutional republic? What does the information mean for Americans' precious freedoms and liberties, right to private property ownership, capitalism and free markets, limited government, and other principles enshrined in the constitution and subsequent amendments?

One obvious observation is that members of the Millennial generation need to be rigorously pursued to make them supporters, hopefully advocates, for conservative causes and political candidates. How to do this along with other thoughts on ways to safeguard America's constitutional republic are discussed below. But first, the following future scenario for the year 2025 is offered with the thought that the six action items listed herein also pertain to the upcoming 2020 elections. Recently, some of the likely Democratic Party agenda items have been identified and heartily endorsed by many announced Democrat contenders for the 2020 presidential race. These items are highly favored by the growing and highly influential far-left, radical Millennial component of the Democratic Party who view America as a country that (1) is overtly racist, (2) was unjustly founded by and is illegitimately governed by "old white men," (3) continues to take unjust advantage of all other countries, and (4) has an out-of-date constitution that is no longer relevant. Some of the more egregious and unacceptable potential Democratic Party platform items, spoken or unspoken, include the following: (1) efforts to eliminate the Electoral College; (2) efforts to maintain open borders to the United States; (3) efforts to implement Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's socialistic "Green New Deal"; and (4) efforts to provide illegal aliens with free education, free medical care, and other tax payer-provided benefits. Americans who treasure their 230-year-old form of democratic government seriously need to take note of all the above and earnestly strategize and implement effective countermeasures to safeguard America's uniquely successful constitutional republic. Freedom-loving Americans must never idly stand by and watch leftist or leftist-leaning politicians and organizations ruin what America's Founders so wisely debated and ultimately created: the American constitutional republic. As Albert Einstein famously once stated, "the strength of the Constitution lies entirely in the determination of each citizen to defend it. Only if every single citizen feels duty bound to do his share in this defense are the constitutional rights secure." Paul S. Gardiner is a retired Army officer, Vietnam veteran, and avid lover of America. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of Alabama, and the Army War College. He and his wife of 50 years, Karen, reside in Hoschton, Georgia.