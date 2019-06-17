Florida sets an important precedent

Here is a summary of the bill’s provisions shown on the Florida Senate website :

As reported in the Miami Herald News , on Friday 14 June, 2019 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Federal Immigration Enforcement bill, SB 168, keeping a promise he had made during his campaign for governor.

Governor DeSantis minced no words in characterizing the serious problem SB 168 is intended to address:

“Sanctuary cities basically create law-free zones where people can come to our state illegally and our country illegally, commit criminal offenses and then just walk right out the door and continue to do it. In Florida, that will not happen.”

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, a strong supporter of the bill, added:

“[The bill] doesn’t change anything because we’ve been doing that for years. This is not dealing with what cops deal with on the street. This has nothing to do with turning people over [to ICE]. It only has to do with criminals that are in jail who ICE has a warrant to further arrest. It’s us serving that warrant for the arrest.”

The law takes effect July 1, 2019 and may well serve as a blueprint other states can follow.