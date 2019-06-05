Finally! A poll on transgender athletes competing as women

That's why until now I have not been able to find any poll asking the public what it thinks. The danger in mass mind control exercises is that people will recognize they are not alone in calling BS on what the media, the deep thinkers, and the activists tell them. But, as I expected, it turns out that a majority of the public isn't buying the party line that the media, the education establishment, Hollywood, and the entire arts and culture establishment fanatically push.

The concerted push for the public to accept the notion that men can become women by an act of will, perhaps with the aid of hormones and surgery, has always struck me as a measure intended to ratify mind control by means of institutional pressure and ostracism of non-compliant people. The fact that transgenderism is blatant scientific nonsense makes the exercise all the more important. A subject population that can be made to assent to such nonsense will accept totalitarianism as it creeps up.

Matt Margolis writes at PJ Media:

In a poll released Tuesday, Rasmussen reveals that "just 28% of American Adults favor allowing transgender students to participate on the sports team of the gender they identify with, letting biological males, for example, play girls' sports." Roughly the same number, 31 percent, favor allowing transgender students to use bathrooms of the opposite biological sex. This is a policy that Republicans are in the mainstream, while Democrats are not. "Seventy-seven percent (77%) of Republicans and 52% of those not affiliated with either major political party oppose allowing transgender students on the teams of the gender they identify with," according to Rasmussen. "Democrats support such a policy by a 43% to 36% margin, with 21% undecided. There's a similar partisan breakdown when it comes to bathroom policy."

As Margolis points out, the Orwellian-labeled "Equality Act" just passed the House of Representatives with eight GOP votes and would compel people to accept the claims of transgenders in bathrooms, sports, and employment.

"This is an all-out assault on parental rights, on the family, and on the millions of people of faith in this country," Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council (FRC), said in a statement. "The legislation goes far beyond just quarantining faith behind the four walls of a house of worship. This act quarantines faith within your mind and says that's where it must stay." "It creates a world that punishes those who exercise their freedom to believe and live according to those beliefs. No institution or person of faith, be it a school, church, synagogue, mosque, business, or non-profit will escape its Orwellian reach," he warned. "The Religious Freedom Restoration Act will be committed to the 'memory hole.' We will then experience a catastrophic loss of religious freedom in America, and, as a result, every American, those who believe and do not believe, will suffer the consequences." Yet the act may also remove religious freedom protections for health care providers. Without explicit protections written in the bill, The Equality Act would force health care providers to perform abortions if a woman asks for them. The bill prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, defined as including "pregnancy, childbirth, or a related medical condition," including abortion. "The egregiously misnamed 'Equality Act' is the latest back-door effort by extremists to expand abortion on demand through birth, funded with taxpayer dollars," former Congresswoman Marilyn Musgrave, vice president of governmental affairs at the pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List, said in a statement. "The bill's definition of sex discrimination has already been interpreted by courts to put abortion in the same category as pregnancy and childbirth. As written, it could roll back decades of pro-life policy on the state and federal level, as well as forcing health care workers and entities to participate in abortion."

Margolis believes that this is an opportunity for the GOP:

Every single Democrat supported the bill, and 2020 Democrats were falling all over each other to declare their support for it, including the "centrist" Joe Biden. The misnamed "Equality Act" would codify the rights of biological men to use bathrooms and changing rooms with girls, and play on their sports teams. The American people are clearly not cool with having boys playing on girls' teams, or changing in front of little girls. Yet, Democrats endorse this madness wholeheartedly. We are always one election away from this insanity becoming the law of the land. The so-called Equality Act may not pass the Senate in 2019, but if Trump doesn't win reelection in 2020, and Democrats gain control of the Senate, our wives, sisters, and daughters, will all be potential victims of radical policies like the "Equality Act" — be it by the invasion of privacy and safety in bathrooms, or in the realm of competitive sports, where biological males can easily power over their female counterparts.

It is important that compassion for people experiencing strong feelings that they are the opposite sex be part of the GOP message. If someone wants to live and act as the opposite sex, that's fine. Such people deserve our sympathy for their psychological travails. But that freedom to live as the opposite sex ends at the bathroom door and the athletic field. The other side is just waiting to paint us as cruel bigots. But what about the girls and women who no longer have privacy and who longer have athletic competitions that they can win? They deserve compassion, too, and they are far more numerous than people who want to be transgender.