E. Jean Carroll's fluttering pulse

During an interview on CNN, E. Jean Carroll said most people think rape is "sexy." "They think of the fantasies," said she. Interviewer Anderson Cooper quickly cut to an ad. Carroll accused President Trump of raping her a long time ago in a department store dressing room. Trump denies ever having anything to do with E. Jean, but putting the two thoughts together comes out as Trump giving her what she secretly wanted.

This line of thought opens a real can of worms for the man-haters. What if he actually did rape her? If she wanted it, was it really rape? Or if she wanted it rough, or wanted it to seem rough or rapish? You know — rape-rape (hat tip: Whoopi). Or just wanted it tawdry, like in a department store dressing room? This puts her in the delicious position of being able to claim she didn't want it even when she did. That would keep untarnished her cherished image of irresistible innocence, at least in her own mind. We all know such women, or know of them. They like to think themselves so cherubic yet so hot that men just can't control themselves — innocence innocently attracting vile lust, helpless ravishment being the fantasy. This is precisely the fantasy that made Marilyn Monroe's career and that of many women's novel authors. Paul Anka sang, "Oh, Carroll, I am such a fool..." Harvey Weinstein could use such a witness as E. Jean Carroll in his defense. By revealing herself as a literal fantasist — fantasizing about Donald Trump raping her in a department store — she revealed what men have always known about women: no doesn't always mean no, outside the bedroom or within. Still, it's great fun to watch Anderson Cooper's discomfiture at a shabby lie being so obviously hung out to dry, like panties on a clothesline, in front of God and a TV audience. One suspects that this Carroll person has an unrequited crush on the president. Unrequited because, when you can catch Melania Knauss, why would you even notice E. Jean Carroll?