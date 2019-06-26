Lefty logic: Wayfair's employees decide to stop shipping beds to migrants in detention centers to...help them?

So here we have the lefty hipsters at a hip new online furniture outfit called Wayfair vowing to Get Trump by cutting off sales of beds to migrants in detention centers in order to...support them. I'm not kidding.

Here's the report from the Los Angeles Times:

Employees of the online furniture retailer Wayfair are planning a walkout on Wednesday to protest the company's sale of over $200,000 in bedroom furniture to a detention center for migrant children in Texas. "We don't want to be profiting off of something that's putting so many lives at risk and putting children at harm," said a spokesperson for the employees organizing the action. "We want Wayfair to stand on the right side of history." The walkout is scheduled to take place at the company's Boston headquarters, where over 5,000 of the company's more than 13,000 employees work.

We all know what this really is: a self-absorbed desire to virtue-signal, business be damned.

The logic of the whole thing is amazing. Cutting off beds to migrant children in detention centers, the kids they supposedly care about, Because Trump, would...make things better?

How would fewer beds in migrant detention centers, where reports of absent supplies, from soap to toothbrushes, to diapers, plus reports of migrants sleeping on the floor with metallic blankets, help the migrants? Is it a problem that the migrants have beds? Is it a problem that they have hip luxury Wayfair beds? Would fewer beds do more to help the migrants they claim to care about? What do you think the reaction of the migrants would be in one of these unpleasant centers without money for supplies when they learn that fewer beds are about to arrive for them? Is the idea to make more migrants sleep on the floor?

If they were haters of migrants, they couldn't have come up with a better idea.

As virtue-signalers, they should be shipping the migrants more beds to alleviate overcrowded conditions, throwing in some bonus toothbrushes and diapers, and most important of all, doing it for free. That's what normal businesses would do. Not these guys. They think taking beds away from migrants is better. But please! Accept that they are now our moral betters for it.

It shows that these clowns don't understand the first thing about business — that business offers quality products, which people need, and, in selling them in fair exchanges, makes things better. That's progress.

Oh, wait...

Meanwhile, it's idiotic in a second way because it's bad business for themselves, too. How does this bizarre boycott from the supply side of the economic equation help their own company's bottom line? They must be comfortable, indeed, with losing a $200,000 government contract for their self-created new reputation for unreliability as a supplier.

And their arrogance is amazing: they seem to think they have a monopoly on the country's bed supplies and that ICE won't be able to buy elsewhere, confusing themselves with Google or Facebook.

Incidentally, that's not all they might lose — they could also turn off as much as half the U.S. market as the country's Trump-voters tell themselves: "I'm never going to buy from those angry leftists."

What they're doing is something we are seeing more and more in business as lefties and economically illiterate Millennials and Gen Zs takeover: imagining that business is not about turning a profit for shareholders, let alone supplying a quality product, but for use as a platform to grandstand and virtue-signal.

One can only hope they lose their contract in favor of a company with a better grasp on how more beds might make things better for illegally crossing migrants.