De Blasio quietly dumping NYC's homeless on other cities

New York City has a distinctive way of dealing with the homeless: pay for them to live pretty much anywhere in the country.

So much for "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses..." as far as New York mayor Bill de Blasio is concerned. He is willing to put a year's rent (in another city) to be rid of homeless people currently inhabiting New York City. In a bombshell port from Real Clear Investigations , Max Diamond exposes the dumping strategy of the erstwhile champion of the poor.

Since 2014, Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration has used a program called Special One-Time Assistance to relocate nearly 10,000 homeless people to over 300 cities. The program — which directly pays landlords a year of rent upfront, free to the beneficiary — is a significant departure from past city homeless relocation efforts because it does not require participants to have strong community ties to the new destination.

Under the program, which comes as homelessness is rising not just in New York but in other major cities, NYC's homeless have moved as far away as Orlando, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Birmingham, Ala.

Get thee to Orlando...



Photo credit: PINGnews.

It does look a lot as though NYC and de Blasio consider these people "undesirables."