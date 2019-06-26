E. Jean Carroll's Bergdorf claim sounds a lot like a Law & Order episode

Yes, now there's a video that looks suspiciously similar to Carroll's story about a rape by Donald Trump...in the lingerie department dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman. It's on an episode of Law & Order.

Is there any way E. Jean Carroll's claim to being raped years ago in the lingerie department dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman by Donald Trump can fall apart any further?

Ace over at Ace of Spades has a link to the show, along with helpful instructions about how to access the 42nd minute of the particular episode describing a Bergdorf rape fantasy. The whole thing sounds suspiciously similar to E. Jean Carroll's tale of woe, starring Donald Trump.

Dear @CNN:



I saw your interview of E. Jean Carroll. Her story sounds a lot like an episode of Special Victims Unit—Episode 11, Season 13



Discussion of a rape fantasy in the dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman's.



At 42:15...https://t.co/dEKjFSaWIz — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) June 25, 2019

Well, what a coincidence. The mysteriously open dressing room, the nearly nonexistent lingerie department, the actual name of the department store — amazing how the details just coincide and coincide. Creative writing this is not; we might just be in the realm of plagiarism. It would be interesting to know if Carroll had ever revealed in any of her advice columns that she was a watcher of the show. You could surmise that it's possible she was, given that she focused on young women's problems in her advice column career and would have found the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit show probably pretty interesting, particularly since it was a highly rated show people liked to talk about. Paste Trump's head into the rapist spot, and voilà: instant publicity.

And this is hardly the only thing that calls Carroll's credibility into question.

In other news, she also was no non-partisan pretty young thing caught up in a Trump assault-fest by surprise, based on her looks. Nope, she was a rather large political donor to Democrats and Democratic causes, donating a spare $1,500 for the efforts. According to Newsmax:

Writer E. Jean Carroll, who has accused President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her more than two decades ago, voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and donated to Barack Obama's re-election campaign in 2012, according to The Washington Post. The Post interviewed Carroll and noted she is a registered Democrat, who contributed $500 toObama's re-election effort, cast her vote in favor of Clinton and donated $1,000 this cycle to Emily's List, which backs female candidates for office, who support abortion rights. "I'm barely political," Carroll insisted during a Monday interview on CNN's "New Day." "I can't name you the candidates who are running right now." But regarding Trump, she added: "I just can't believe that he's in the White House and it makes me sick."

Had enough?

Nothing here is absolute proof that her story is false. But the bad news for her claims about Trump keep coming, and none of these new revelations is moving in her favor. Preponderance of evidence, as they say. The weird rape fantasy and now the obvious partisanship signal she's losing credibility by the day now, and there isn't going to be much left by the time this plays out. So much for selling a book.