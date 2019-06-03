Australia's growing dam crisis

However, per head of population, we have abundant fresh-water resources in rivers, lakes, dams, soils, and underground. But we do not conserve enough of it, and much of what is conserved is wasted by foolish policies.

Politicians welcome (and sometimes subsidize) population growth, migrants, refugees, and tourists, but they neglect or prevent water conservation. And green schemers and globalist politicians are deliberately turning occasional water shortages into an ongoing crisis.

Our main problem is that enormous volumes of flood water flow into the sea during rain events while the same rivers run dry during droughts. Sensible people would moderate both floods and droughts with well planned dams and weirs.

Australia's rainfall is not well distributed — usually, there is abundant water on the coastal side of the ranges, but the vast inland is largely dryland and desert.

More than 80 years ago, Dr. John Bradfield, the great Australian engineer who designed the Sydney Harbor Bridge, saw what was needed: dams to catch water on the rainy side and transfer it to the dry side, preferably generating hydro power in the process. Water transfer could be achieved using tunnels and pipes, with pumps assisted by siphon, wind, or hydro energy. We have engineers and equipment able to drill huge traffic tunnels — let's show similar skill in water management and transfer.

Once, we had people with the determination and skills needed to create farsighted water projects like the Snowy Mountain Scheme, the Ord Scheme, the Gordon Dam, the Burdekin Dam, and the Perth Kalgoorlie Water Pipeline. Those days are past.

Today, we have far more people, but we are not conserving more water. It is 35 years since we built a large dam in Australia. We neglect or waste underground water resources.

Urban dwellers demand cheap, clean, abundant water for long showers, washing dishes and cars, public and private pools, verdant lawns, fountains, gardens, parks, golf courses, and weekend retreats.

However, many of these same people tend to lead the vocal opposition to any proposal for a new dam. They criticize farmers who conserve water to grow our food and fiber and promote high water prices in order to crush farm demand for it.

A sensible society would identify the best dam sites and have a long-term plan for acquiring and storing the land rights needed for them. We do the reverse. Decisions are postponed until the need is critical. Then landowners with vested interests, green busybodies, and media stirrers manage to scare the politicians, and the water conservation proposal is killed.

Then the "No Dams" mafia takes over, trying to sterilize the site for all future dams by quietly changing land use and vegetation classifications.

Sydney shows how to create a water shortage such as the current one that caused the sudden weekend imposition of water restrictions. We need to remember the history of this crisis.

Back in 2002, the Carr Labor government killed the proposal to build the Welcome Reef dam on the Shoalhaven River near Braidwood. To ensure that this proposal never arose again, Premier Carr gazetted 100 new national parks between the Bega Valley and Nowra.

Green destroyers have also grossly mismanaged stored water by insisting on excessive and ill timed "environmental" flows. This is a scheme where you build a dam to catch water and then try to manage the water as if the dam did not exist. It is very slow and expensive to get this lost water back from the sea using the Flannery desalination plants.

We have businessmen who can spend millions of dollars on election advertisements and casinos, and politicians who can contemplate spending billions of dollars on games and stadiums, but they can always find an academic to debunk expenditure on a new dam.

American pioneers learned from the beavers how to preserve the lifeblood of rivers by building weirs. Our stressed Darling River has such a low gradient that a string of weirs could preserve the river environment and sensibly ration available water supplies for fish, farmers, and wildlife. And it has tributaries that could support dams.

However, Greens and fellow travelers can be guaranteed to oppose every new dam or weir proposal. Judging from overseas trends, they will soon be suggesting that existing dams be destroyed. If they can find a rare frog or a native plant, or can invent a dreamtime story, any dam proposal can be delayed for decades.

It is time for real conservation — conserve our water.