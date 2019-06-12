A tale of two lost liberal cities

Big cities across our nation have become cesspools and liberal governance has long been the root cause of this decline. The resulting madness ranges from vagrancy to murder.

Eighty-two people shot and 15 dead over two weekends in Chicago. Chicago’s new mayor, Lori Lightfoot, called the violence “unacceptable,” a default term people in charge use when about to accept whatever foul behavior they claim is unacceptable. Just saying, “Remember, folks, killing your next door neighbor is unacceptable” bears precious little response in the Windy City.

Four generations of fatherless families wrought by “welfare” regulations has led to rogue behavior on city streets. Will anyone ever mention that government should not be in the business of tearing families apart? Destroying families by official policy masquerading as charity is detestable.

Let’s leave Chicago before something bad happens to us.

Nolte writes of his beloved San Francisco, “Even in the good old days there was a Skid Row. Now the beggars, drug addicts and lost souls are all over the city”.

Did he say drug addicts? I thought we were calling them the “mentally impaired” because euphemism disguises culpability.

City Hall resolutions that wreck people’s lives are at fault. Say you have a guy looking for a fix. He’s got four complications to resolve: he requires a needle, a supplier, a little cash, and a safe place to crash. San Francisco will source the needle and the safe place so half our man’s problem is already solved. When an allotted amount of months go by, the guy is falling apart and will soon be euphemized as mentally impaired.

But he will remain, what little is left of him, on that safe street.

Suppose a man was promising to commit suicide. Would you supply him with a gun but no bullets?

A government plan that in any way encourages or makes it easier for a person to ruin his life is abhorrent.

While conservatives run around chattering about smaller government, the left continues to indulge in actions that bear multiple and terrible consequences. No one ever says to the left, “Hey, you caused this murder problem when you tore fathers from ghetto children.” Or, “Hey, don’t tell me about the lost souls when you aided and abetted soul destruction on a massive scale.”

Everything the left touches is eventually destroyed; from city streets to intact families to the lost potential of a human soul.

The saddest part is that the left causes so many new problems that we can’t catch up with the old ones.