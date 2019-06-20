A few suggestions for President Trump seeking re-election

After all, Nixon had George McGovern, who did not give his nomination speech until after midnight because of stupid rules. Reagan had Walter Mondale, who promised to raise taxes in the middle of an economic boom.

Like President Nixon in 1972 and then President Reagan in 1984, President Trump is so lucky that he is running against the current crop of Democrats.

President Trump's Orlando speech was rather dynamic. A lot of people thought so, as evidenced by the cash that followed. This is from Fox News:

President Trump's campaign operation raised a whopping $24.8 million in less than 24 hours amid his 2020 re-election launch in Florida on Tuesday — a figure that blows past what any of the Democratic candidates raised in the entire first quarter. "@realDonaldTrump has raised a record breaking $24.8M in less than 24 hours for his re-election. The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we've ever seen! #trump2020 #KeepAmericaGreat," Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted early Wednesday morning.

My calculation is that he raised about $1 million an hour. At that rate, the Trump nation will have one of the largest GDPs in the world.

The money confirms the enthusiasm, and we are just beginning.

Let me give President Trump a few re-election thoughts:

1. Stop talking about CNN. Nobody is watching those folks. In fact, I am convinced that CNN hosts take shots at President Trump hoping to get a reply and the viewers that come with it. Stop talking about CNN, and the network will start doing cooking shows by the New Hampshire primary.

2. Stop talking about the Mueller investigation. You won. It's over. The rest of the story will be the investigations of the investigation. My guess is that President Trump will get good news from that front.

3. Do not tweet during the Democrat debates. I understand the temptation to hit back, but take Melania out to dinner and forget about the Democrats. By the way, the ratings won't be very good, because the other side is deeply divided.

4. Talk over and over about the unemployment rate. It's a good number.

5. Stop talking about Mexico. You won this one, too.

6. Stop talking about fake news. You won this one, too.

President Trump should be re-elected, but he needs more of that "Rose Garden" strategy that makes presidents look presidential. It's time to lower the volume and let the Democrats own the stage for a while.

