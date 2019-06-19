Trump’s kickoff rally in Orlando signals Russia Hoax will be a major focus of his campaign

It ain’t paranoia if your enemies are exposed in official, nonpartisan reports and can be proven in court to have conspired against you.

President Trump has been subject of unprecedented levels of media vilification ever since he announced his candidacy. Gaining new voters requires non-supporters to actively reject that coverage and see it as a reason to support Trump. Making the case that it was not just false, but malicious and harmful to the country, is necessary. Indictments and maybe even trials before the votes are cast would go a long way toward bringing home that realization to those who aren’t already his fans.

That is why after spending just over 6 minutes greeting the crowd and discussing his love for Florida, his “second home,” President Trump launched his attack on his enemies, whom he identified as the enemies of the crowd itself, representing Trump’s supporters, and the non-elite classes who have been betrayed by the previous generations of leadership of both parties. Video cued to that point is embedded below, but it is worth reading his words.

We stared down the unholy alliance of lobbyists and donors and special interests, who made a living, bleeding our country dry. That's what we've done. We broke down the doors of Washington backrooms, where deals were cut to close our companies, give away your jobs, shut down our factories, and surrender your sovereignty and your very way of life, and we've ended it. We took on a political machine that tried to take away your voice and your vote.

They tried to take away your dignity and your destiny, but we will never let them do that, will we? Many times I said, "We would drain the swamp.", and that's exactly what we're doing right now, we're draining the swamp. And that's why the swamp is fighting back so viciously and violently. For the last two and a half years, we have been under siege, and with the Muller report we won, and now they want a do over, they want a do over.

Let's do it again, didn't work out too well, let's do it again. They want a do over. No president should ever have to go through this again. It is so bad for our great country. Our hopes, the great hopes. Our patriotic movement has been under assault from the very first day. We accomplish more than any other president has in the first two and a half years of a presidency and under circumstances that no president has had to deal with before, because we did in the middle of the great and illegal witch hunt, things that nobody have been able to accomplish, not even close.

Nobody's done what we have done in two and a half years. We went through the greatest witch hunt in political history. The only collusion was committed by the Democrats, the fake news media and their operatives and the people who funded the phony dossier, crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC. It was all an illegal attempt to overturn the results of the election spy on our campaign, which is what they did and subvert our democracy.

Remember, the insurance policy, just in case Hillary Clinton lost. Remember the insurance policy? They appointed 18 very angry Democrats to try to take down our incredible movement. After two years, 1.4 million pages of documents, 500 search warrants, 500 witnesses, 2,800 subpoenas, and 40 FBI agents working round the clock.

What did they come up with? No collusion. And the facts that led our great attorney general to determine no obstruction. No collusion, no obstruction. And they spent $40 million on this witch hunt, $40 million. That's right, they spent $40 million, probably a hell of a lot more than that. And think about it, nobody's been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump.

Nobody. We call it The Russian hoax. Remember, President Obama's famous line caught on the open mic, secretly telling the Russian president to quote, "Inform Vladimir that after my election I'll have more flexibility." Okay. Remember that? Remember that? Lot of people remember that, I remembered it. I saw it happen, I didn't like it. They don't bring it up. The fake news will never bring it up. And in September, just before the election, the FBI told President Obama about possible Russian interference and he did nothing because he thought that Hillary Clinton, Crooked Hillary was going to win, that's why he did nothing.

He did nothing. I built up the military, imposed sanctions on Russia, and provided alternative energy sources for all over Europe that competed very, very strongly with Russia. We are, by the way, the No.1 producer of energy in the world because of what we've done right now, The Democrats don't care about Russia, they only care about their own political power.

They went after my family, my business, my finances, my employees, almost everyone that I've ever known or worked with, but they are really going after you. That's what it's all about, not about us, it's about you. They tried to erase your vote, erase your legacy of the greatest campaign and the greatest election, probably in the history of our country, and they wanted to deny you the future that you demanded and the future that America deserves, and that now America is getting.

Our Radical Democrat opponents are driven by hatred, prejudice, and rage. They want to destroy you and they want to destroy our country, as we know it. Not acceptable, it's not going to happen. It's not going to happen. To understand Democrats ruthless tactics, look no further than the United States Supreme Court and our court system nationwide.