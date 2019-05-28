With Jussie off scot-free, Smollett's imitators roll out

Actor Jussie Smollett, who faked an anti-black, anti-gay hate crime against himself in the dead of the Chicago winter, and then escaped charges on likely political connections for filing a false police report, is starting to inspire copy cats looking for the same sweet deal.

A Manhattan straphanger who claimed to have been attacked by two men yelling gay slurs was actually the one doing the attacking, according to police.

Cops say the 25-year-old, who has not been identified, set upon the two men at the Chambers St. station in Tribeca while on an uptown A train.

They had gotten into a verbal altercation before things got physical, the young man originally alleged.

Police interviewed multiple people, however, who witnessed the incident and said the straphanger was the aggressor. Video obtained by police allegedly shows him spitting at subway riders when the suspects-turned-victims step in and try to stop him.

Here's another one from U.K. from the Daily Mail:

A drama student who became an internet sensation after claiming he was savagely beaten up for being gay has admitted he caused his injuries himself when he tripped on the pavement. Richard Kennedy, 18, from Blackpool, told police he was set upon by a gang of homophobes when he left a gay nightclub in Preston, Lancashire, prompting officers to appeal for information about what they called a 'particularly nasty assault'. He posted photographs on Facebook of his battered and bleeding face, dislodged teeth, and gaping knee wound, with the caption 'An example [of] why homophobia is wrong and it's disgusting that it's still around in 2014'. The post was shared by more than 182,000 well-wishers.

Which pretty well illustrates what's going on here in the wake of the Smollett fiasco: Fake a hate crime, yell homophobia and after you're caught, worry not about consequences, because there won't be any. That's what happened in the Smollett case and sure enough, we are seeing repeats in New York and the north of England. Word is out.

Obviously, this is the going thing now, given that cops don't want to get too entangled in identity politics issues in the matter of stopping crimes, so in these last two cases, both departments declined to press charges. It also signals that a pattern is occurring - a host of fake hate-cirmes -- and it's effectively now the status quo. Good luck to any cop who tries to solve a real hate crime, given the string of phoninesses incentivized by victim culture and lack of consequences with these incidents.

What can we conclude from this? That there will be more of these farces, there will be more, and pity the society that has to put up with them if heaven forbid, the cops aren't able to expose them as frauds and the city has to make a big payout for civil rights violations. Making hoaxes risk-free to hoaxers is exactly the formula for it.