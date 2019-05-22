Trump is the most law-abiding president ever!

The Left in America hates, loathes, and despises President Trump. Why? Because he is not one of them, and he won. He was not supposed to win. How could he have prevailed? The leftists had it wrapped up. All the polls said so, just as they said climate change Labor candidate Shorten was a shoe-in in Australia. Oops. Trump's victory in the 2016 election was a cataclysmic shock to the establishment whose members believed, with every fiber of their being, that they ran things, all things governmental. The denizens of D.C. do not pay much attention to party affiliation. They all abided by the Beltway rules: never rock the boat. Get elected, do the bidding of your donors, and get rich. That's it for the bulk of them, but thankfully not all of them. Those who challenge the status quo will be dispensed with in short order, one way or another. And if they manage to stay, like Bush the younger, they will be pilloried day in and day out.

Bush played by the rules; he did not fight back. He took their slings and arrows like a man, so they said. He let them eviscerate him, let them claim he was an illegitimate president. He was a good man, but he played by their rules. It never occurred to him to do otherwise. Bush's subservience gave way to Obama, the very worst president in modern U.S. history. He came to office as a man who hated this nation. He won by promising to "fundamentally transform America." That promise should have been a wake-up call to all Americans, but instead, it lulled his fans into a sort of trance, like teenage girls who fell for Elvis Presley in the 1950s. Neither reason nor intelligence had anything to do with Obama's elections. He easily manipulated the ignorant and just as easily wooed the elites with their own desperation to matter, to be celebrated as smart, savvy and not racist. But they are, and have always been, the racists, which is why they were such willing dupes, desperate not to be exposed. The Democratic Party is not only racist; it is increasingly openly anti-Semitic. Enter Donald Trump. The man does not have a racist bone in his body. Any simple search of his background in N.Y. will prove he is not a race-conscious man. He pays no attention to skin color. He loves and supports Israel; his daughter converted to Judaism. He adores his grandchildren. But the Left's mission is to paint him as a racist and anti-Semite. Projection is the Left's most obvious knee-jerk response to everything leftists hate and fear. What to do? Investigate Trump to the ends of the earth. There must be something of which they can find him guilty. He is wealthy and enormously successful. He has employed hundreds of thousands of people over the years. Surely, they can find him guilty of some crime. Aren't all rich people guilty of crimes? How else did they become rich? Trump, they think, is a criminal because his has been successful in several realms. He must have cheated. That is how the Left thinks. The Left is all about envy, never respect for achievement. So leftists invented, out of whole cloth, a crime: he "colluded' with Russia to defeat Hillary Clinton, the most corrupt candidate ever to seek the presidency. Unable to accept her and their own defeat, they devised a grand plot, a narrative they were certain would bring this good man down. They hired spies, all from Western allies, and inserted them into the lives of people they thought they could exploit. The Clintons commissioned and paid for the ridiculous dossier that every professional intel person knew upon first glance was phony. It is the arrogance of the Left that brings it down every time. Leftists truly believe that everyone outside their bubble is a deplorable idiot when in fact it is they who are the morons. Trump had their number from day one. Now, after two and a half years of investigation of all things Trump, including his family, which was just an attempt to cover up the Left's own crimes, the pseudo-investigation is over. Even Mueller and his band of Trump-hating Beltway lawyers could not find anything criminal with which to charge the man. This makes him the most investigated, cleared, and thus the most honest and above board president in U.S. history. The Democrats cannot accept this fact and have descended into a sewer of their own making. They are floundering about, issuing nonsensical subpoenas to persons peripheral to the president, all because they can't accept the results of the Mueller report. They are grasping at volume 2 of the report, as though it were useful for their ends. It's not. Trump can't be charged with obstructing an investigation that began with no crime and ended with no crime. He was rightfully angry by the entire setup, which he knew from day one was fallacious, but he never impeded Mueller. Now all Americans know, whether or not the Democrats among them can accept it, that Trump never colluded with Russia to win the election. Hillary did, the DNC did, the Obama administration did, all with malice aforethought. The entire enterprise has been the most treasonous action ever taken by an opposition party. It is the worst political scandal in U.S. history. And how has it ended? The insanity of the democrats like Nadler and Schiff is palpable. They are desperate, and their desperation is showing. But the bottom line is that Trump has weathered the most intense, malicious investigation in American history and come up clean. We are a fortunate nation to have elected this man to lead us. He is the best president since Reagan, and most of us are grateful, even those who cannot utter their gratitude aloud. Polls be damned. They are a tool of the Left, rarely a legitimate reflection of the aspirations of the people.